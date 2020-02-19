HEY, NASHUANS, how well do you know your city?
It doesn’t matter if you were born here, grew up here or just moved here. I’m sure there are little facts about the Gate City that you don’t know. So I did a little backyard digging.
For example, I have previously written about a time capsule buried at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the top of Library Hill. The Civil War memorial’s cornerstone was laid on May 30, 1889.
Did you know that there’s at least one other time capsule buried at the foot of another Civil War monument?
The Foster Statue honors the late Maj. Gen. John G. Foster and is located at Foster Square (Orange and Lock streets).
The city was moving the statue during a redesign of Foster Square in 1978 when an elderly resident remembered that a 1903 capsule was buried in the statue’s pedestal. The city agreed to unearth it on Aug. 15, 1978 and found documents inside, including the 1902 city’s annual report and a couple of newspapers.
When the monument was rededicated in Nov. 1978, a new time capsule was buried and is expected to be unearthed around 2078.
Did you know that Sanders Associates (now BAE) was significant to the launching of the home video game console market?
Ralph H. Baer, a Sanders employee, and his team developed the first commercial home video game system called the Magnavox Odyssey in 1972.
Did you know that the late Sam Tamposi, the well-known real estate developer who helped spur economic growth across the state in the 1960s and 1970s, has a water supply reserve named after him in New Hampshire?
The Samuel A. Tamposi Water Supply Reserve in Barrington features 1,400 acres of land and is home to a variety of animals like moose, deer, bear, fisher, beaver, turtles and Great Blue Herons.
Did you know that our city was officially named in 1836?
The town decided to use the name from the Nashua River because it means “beautiful river with a pebbly bottom and land between two rivers,” according to the Nashaway Indian language.
Did you know that Nashua had a French-language newspaper at one time?
Carol Luers Eyman, outreach and marketing librarian for Nashua Public Library, sent me information about the newspaper recently becoming digitized. It’s now accessible online through the library’s website.
The newspaper was called L’Impartial and was published weekly from 1898 to 1964. It was popular for the wave of immigrants from Quebec who settled here in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Did you know that a Pizza Hut drive-thru could be coming to downtown Nashua? It’s a rumor with good sources, and if it happens, it could end up on Main Street not far from Globe Plaza.
I’ll take extra cheese, please.