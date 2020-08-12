Don’t forget. Nashua Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, 229 Main St.
The farmers market is especially attractive to folks right now, Great American Downtown Executive Director Paul Shea tells me, “and we usually see an uptick in visitors at this time. As we get into August each season, you will find a bounty in lots of different fruits and vegetables appearing.”
The coronavirus is challenging us on many fronts, especially with the food supply chain. In fact, this summer has shown the largest-ever monthly increase in some food prices from coast to coast.
Shea says shopping at the farmers market keeps it local; everything is competitively priced and affordable. And there is even seafood coming to the market soon.
The organization has created a nice set-up outdoors in the fresh air right in the heart of our downtown. Farmers and vendors are spread out for safety on the front plaza, along the shady side of City Hall building and in the back entrance parking lot.
There you will find fresh produce, meat, eggs, plants, pastries, artisan bread, honey, maple syrup, candy, ice cream, crafts and even a cinnamon babka.
Oh, Jerry Seinfeld, where are you? One of my favorite television episodes involved a cinnamon babka.
If you haven’t tasted the sweet braided bread, you’re missing out.
Shea said the outdoor market happens to feature a number of shade trees in the area to make shopping comfortable.
“It has a nice flow to it, and we use a one-way traffic pattern like grocery stores are doing,” he said, noting the parking garage is about 150 feet from the market and there are handicapped spaces available nearby.
The United Way volunteers at the market every Sunday and will provide masks to those who need one.
According to the organization’s website, these vendors are participating in Nashua Farmers Market this summer:
24 Karrot Baking, Averill House Vineyard, Berkshire Gold, CosMom ConShop, Country Dreams Farm, DJ’s Pure Natural Honey, Flying M Farm, Four Little Birds, Fresh Start Farms, Gate City Farms, Hickory Nut Farm, jajaBelles LLC, LuLaRoe Tina Alexopoulos, Odins Eye Art, Regenerative Roots Association, Riverwalk Cafe, Sal Terrae Seasonings, Simple Pleasures, Spiczka Farm, Teresa Moler art, Valicenti Pasta Farm, and more.
Fans of the market rave about the friendly neighborhood vibe, great offerings and Nashuans’ efforts for “keeping it local.”