YOU KNOW YOU’RE OLD when you can recall the words to the “Age of Aquarius,” by The Fifth Dimension.
The world is getting ready to ring in the new year, and 2020 happens to be the Age of Aquarius.
There is a lot to look forward to in the dawning of a new era. In other words, it’s time to, “let the sunshine in.”
For example, there’s a 2020 long-range weather forecast for the Gate City, courtesy of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. For January, we can expect the temperature to hover around 24.5 degrees (4 degrees above) and precipitation to set in at 3.5 inches (0.5 inches above avg.). A snowstorm is expected Jan. 30 to 31.
Looking ahead, the New England Federation of Humane Societies will be hosting its 75th annual conference here in Nashua from April 4-6.
The organization looks out for our animal friends, and these selfless volunteers represent numerous animal welfare organizations across New England. It doesn’t matter if it’s a large shelter, small rescue league, or anything in between, the NEFHS has the passion and a good track record to show it’s a worthy coalition.
The 2020 Run/Walk for Mental Health 5K-50 States/50 Days is another Nashua happening, and although the non-competitive event doesn’t kick off until Thursday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m., registration opens mid-January.
The organization’s mission is “to make the world a better place for those suffering from mental illnesses.”
The YMCA of Greater Nashua is also busy preparing for the 2020 Champions of Change Gala, which is Friday, May 8, at The Event Center in the city’s Courtyard Marriott.
The Y of Greater Nashua will pay tribute to those who have stood out as champions in our community.The group works hard to “make a positive impact in the lives of more than 35,000 people” every year.
Music also brings a community together, and in 2020, who better than the city’s beloved Symphony NH to embrace the promise of a new era with the Fanfare Gala 2020, on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
This event will be coming to the Courtyard Marriott and features a three-course dinner with wine pairings and live music by members of Symphony NH led by Music Director Roger Kalia.
For more information, go to www.symphonynh.org.
Happy 2020, everyone!