Like some of you, I prefer wearing one-time disposable face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, Unfortunately, though, I've been noticing more of the blue-colored masks littering the Gate City.
I have seen them lying dirty and crumpled on a number of curb strips, including by the Hugh Gregg Post Office building at 38 Spring St., in Amherst Street strip mall parking lots, in Daniel Webster Highway store and restaurant parking lots, around Globe Plaza's downtown grocery parking lot and even a couple in my neighborhood.
How lazy and selfish could one be?
Maybe we should bring back the 1971 TV commercial titled the "The Crying Indian," which featured Iron Eyes Cody.
The ad to "Keep America Beautiful" depicted the actor dressed in Native American clothing paddling his canoe in dirty water. He comes ashore to contemplate the damage being done to the polluted landscape. At that moment, a passenger flings a paper bag out a car window. The bag containing fast-food wrappers, food and drink splits open on the ground and falls at the actor's feet.
A single tear rolls down his cheek.
The good news is that folks here are wearing face coverings out in public. I would "guesstimate" that 95% have them on in stores while ordering takeout in restaurants and other buildings. Last month, I was waiting in line at the post office and noticed one person not wearing a mask. He was a young military man. No one said anything to him, and he went about his business.
A Walgreens cashier on the Daniel Webster Highway told me, "Knock on wood, we haven't had any problems." She said that every shopper she's come across has been wearing a mask. "It's not a big deal. You just put one on and come in. Everyone can do that."
Lauren Byers of the city's Division of Public Works said she's noticed a used disposal face mask or two lying on the pavement at store parking lots.
"When I see a mask, it annoys me," especially when there are large waste receptacles standing right outside these establishments, she said.
Byers is the public relations administrator for the DPW and lives here in the city. She says that grocery store parking lots are busy places with heavy, daily foot traffic, so those areas are bound to see much of the pandemic litter.
The DPW does not maintain the cleaning of these private lots.
"Our department has not received any phone calls complaining about the masks," Byers said. And even if there is mask littering around the Gate City, the DPW wouldn't have the manpower to address the issue, she noted.
Byers is hoping that residents continue to be good stewards of the city and their properties and dispose of used face masks the right way.