If you've lived here for a while, then William "Bill" Barry III and Helen Honorow need little introduction. In fact, I call the husband and wife attorneys "Nashua's Power Couple."
Bill and Helen were recently named Nashua Chamber of Commerce's "2020 Citizens of the Year."
The chamber awards the distinction to those who have "made significant contributions to the betterment of life in the Greater Nashua area."
It's easy for many of us to talk the talk, but Barry and Honorow walk the walk. They're well-respected, very active in the community and state, and generous with their time.
Helen is a member and past president of Rotary Club of Nashua West. And Bill serves as a member and the current president of the Rotary Club of Nashua.
The organization here will be celebrating its centennial year on May 16, 2021. Bill has the honor of serving as the only two-time president in its history. This is his 34th year with the organization.
"My grandfather, Frank Collins Sr., was a Rotarian in the 1930s (owner of Collins Flowers), and my Uncle "Bud" Collins Jr, succeeded his dad in Rotary, and then he brought me into the organization."
The club's motto is "Service above Self," and Bill told me that he is inspired by those words. "I've been blessed as a youth, business owner and spouse, and I've been able to give back," he said.
The Rotary has left a significant imprint across the city, including Centennial Pool on Cleveland Street and Rotary Bandshell in Greely Park in partnership with the city, as well as Rotary Common and its Labyrinth and Reflection Garden, in partnership with Nashua and other public and private entities.
The Rotary gave seed money to start BigBrothers/BigSisters. And Rotary was also a major donor to the capital campaign that built the Hospice House.
In response to COVID-19, the club recently took up a special collection, and with matching funds from Rotary International, awarded checks totaling more than $60,000 to local hospitals and health care agencies (like St. Joseph Hospital and Southern NH Medical Center) for personal protective equipment, says Patricia Conard, Rotary Club board member and member of the public relations and fundraising committees.
Bill and Patricia are excited about the recent launching of a new flagship fundraiser, which is a replacement for Rotary's Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser that ran here for 38 years.
Tickets are now on sale for the Rotary's Charity Car Raffle. The grand prize is a 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i or $35,000 cash. Funds raised will be used to support the club’s community grants and scholarship program.
Ticket price is $100, with 1,000 tickets to be sold. For more information, visit www.NashuaRotary.Org.