EXPANDED OUTDOOR dining is in place in Nashua through Nov. 15.
Let’s pray for an abundance of warm days and evenings that allow for socializing here in the Gate City and supporting local businesses.
The pop-up has also become a popular trend for rethinking strategy during the pandemic, and Nashua Public Library (NPL) is advertising one.
The Friends of the Nashua Public Library will hold their last Pop-Up Book Sale of 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 3, on the Library Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rain date is Saturday, Oct. 10.
According to Marjorie Morse, secretary of Friends of the Nashua Public Library, you will find “adult fiction and select nonfiction, children’s books, recently published books, DVDs, games, puzzles, and gifts. This sale will provide a safe and fun place for winter holiday shopping.”
The Pop-Up Book Sale at NPL is cash only, and masks are required.
Defining a pop-up isn’t the simplest of modern terms because different brands use them for a variety of purposes in refining one’s retail concept.
But even churches use pop-up events, and my church is holding another.
St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church’s famous Greek Festival was sidelined in May (first time ever that I can recall) due to the coronavirus-related lock-downs that swept across the world,
If you’re hungry for homemade Greek food, you’re in luck.
The Greek Food Pop-Up is a drive-through and pick-up event that features online-ordering or call-in ordering only.
Go to www.nashuagreekfestival.com or call 603-889-4000.
Greek Food Pop-Up will be Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church grounds, 500 W. Hollis St, Nashua. The event is both days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., selling everything from yummy spinach pita to lamb-on-a-spit to desserts.
To top off the evening, bring a chair or blanket and head to gorgeous Greeley Park on Friday, Oct. 2, for a free concert at the Bandshell at 6:30 p.m. Plan to wear a mask and socially distance.
Music Director Roger Kalia will lead Symphony NH’s Brass and Percussion so that we can all enjoy a little George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and more under the evening sky.
.
Ms. Stylianos is a Nashua native. Her column is published weekly. She can be reached at jtania512@gmail.com.