I GREW UP in an old, colonial-style home. It was at the front door where all the important things happened because that’s the door where we greeted visitors. As children, we always used the informal back door to enter and exit. My parents did as well.
On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963, I remember my newspaper reporter father briefly dropping by our home and my mother meeting him at the front door. She was crying, and I could see as he walked up the steps that he was visibly distressed.
“Johnny, what happened?”
I was 4 years old and unaware that this day would become one of the most pivotal points in our nation’s history.
President Kennedy had been assassinated.
I have written a few times about John F. Kennedy, who announced his candidacy for the presidency on a cold Jan. 25, 1960, in front of Nashua’s City Hall.
That was long ago, but it was during his brief time in office that Kennedy would come to embrace the Civil Rights Movement.
On June 11, 1963, he addressed the country on national television saying that it was time to grant black people full equality with white people:“We are confronted primarily with a moral issue,” Kennedy declared. “It is as old as the Scriptures and is as clear as the American Constitution.”
It was also at our front door one day that as a young child, I met the late Bishop Estee Newman. He would greet me with a smile in his signature fedora-style hat, one like my dad wore to work every day. Bishop Newman would visit neighborhoods asking for donations to his church.
Bishop Newman was the first black person I had ever met. I was very curious about him because I had never seen a person with a skin color different than mine.
The roots of New England Pentecostal Ministries were founded here in 1942 by Bishop Estee and his wife Ida as a small prayer group of five people. His son, Charles David, became the first black baby born at St. Joseph Hospital.
I also learned that Bishop Newman bravely led a silent march in Nashua on April 9th, 1968, five days after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He, Rev. Clarence Kean of St. Christoper’s Church and then-Mayor Dennis Sullivan walked together down Main Street in tribute to the slain civil rights leader; 150 clergymen and laymen of all faiths in the Gate City quietly walked in step behind.
Today, our nation and the world cries out again at racial injustice.
The Black Lives Matter Movement of 2020 appears to be another defining moment in history for change.