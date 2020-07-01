To me, a cemetery is one of the loneliest places on earth. It's a quiet area for reflecting on those you've loved and lost. It provides a grounding experience, especially during these uncertain times.
There are also such things as cemetery etiquette and cemetery rules.
Allow me to share a recent example while visiting Woodlawn, the city's largest cemetery. It is just shy of 40 acres, located at 101 Kinsley St.
I had purchased a big pot of fuchsia geraniums. My late mother adored these flowers for their beauty and hardiness. I began digging into the soil in front of the headstone when I heard loud voices. I looked up and saw a couple with their young dog on a leash.
The trio began walking inside the cemetery perimeter. It was early evening.
"I told you to sit," the female kept commanding. "No, stay. No-ooo."
The couple decided to sit on a bench yards away. The female owner continued loudly attempting to train the little dog. It went on for several minutes.
God forbid I try to say a private prayer to my loved ones. The couple was rude, but I'd never say anything.
I recently chatted with Bill Follensbee, sub-foreman at Woodlawn, who's been employed there for 13 years. He just so happened to share with me a new rule that's gone into effect:
As of July 1, "Dogs are no longer allowed in Woodlawn Cemetery," he said.
Follensbee is a dog owner and knows this is a tough rule for dog lovers to obey, but the new measure has come down from Woodlawn's Board of Trustees.
"Several signs have also now been posted in the cemetery," he said.
Bicycling is allowed at Woodlawn, as well as jogging and walking. Even educational field trips are welcome. Follensbee notes that Woodlawn often sees visits from those "working at nearby St. Joseph Hospital around lunch hour who want to get in a little exercise and fresh air."
I also spoke with Ken Lennox, foreman of the city's other large cemetery, Edgewood, located at 107 Amherst St. In the 11 years he's worked there, dogs have not been allowed inside.
Lennox admits that on weekends, however, the staff is not working and people bring dogs into the cemetery.
Bicycling, walking and jogging are also welcome at Edgewood.
"It's a public place, and some people feel safer in here," Lennox said.
During the early part of the COVID-19 lockdown, Lennox told me that more people stopped by Edgewood to take advantage of the open space and quiet atmosphere for reflection.
Follensbee and Lennox are correct in that a public cemetery is available for use by the community-at-large. It's a unique, calming place where respect means everything.