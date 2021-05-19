I WAS THINKING about the corner office yesterday. No, certainly not for myself although I recall my mother telling me years ago that her maternal grandfather once served as the mayor of Kastoria in Greece. I need to check on the veracity of that one.
Closer to home, Mayor Jim Donchess is a popular political figure in the Gate City, and it would appear that he would run again for reelection in 2023. It seems far away, but really, it isn’t. Already, there’s buzz about at least one possible contender who may have his eye on the four-year seat. More on that in a bit.
Running for mayor in any American city isn’t easy, and when it comes to fundraising, that’s probably the most pressing challenge along with elevating your profile in the community.
Then, there’s running against an incumbent, and that’s extremely tough to do.
Donchess ran for the mayoral seat in 2015 after a 24-year hiatus from the position. It was an incredible victory defeating Chris Williams (Chamber of Commerce CEO) by just more than 1,900 votes. By the way, there were six candidates in the mayoral primary election in 2015. Incumbent mayor (8 years), Donnalee Lozeau, chose not to run again.
In 2019, Donchess sought reelection believing that he had a strong record saying, “In the next four years, I want to continue the good work that we started.”
He ran unopposed. Some folks were shocked and disappointed that no one else had tossed their hat into the ring to challenge the incumbent, and yet, that isn’t unusual for the seat of mayor.
A report titled “Who Runs for Mayor in America?” by Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research (2017) looked at six states with 10% of the country’s municipalities. What they found was this:
“About half of all mayoral elections feature only one candidate. Unopposed elections are particularly prevalent in small towns (cities), where 79% of contests are uncontested.”
I think that competition is vital to every community during a political contest and admire anyone who loves their community enough to want to toss their hat into the ring.
I also wish that Nashua, like Manchester, held the mayoral election every two years, instead of four. I believe the Board of Alderman made an attempt to change that years ago, but it didn’t fly.
So, is Mayor Donchess vulnerable after a tough pandemic year and another whack to the homeowner’s wallet with an anticipated 4% or higher property tax increase?
Mark Gallant seems to think so.
The Nashua native and electrical contractor, owner of ACG Electric, Alarm, & Security, told me that he is running for the corner office in 2023. He recently spoke to the Nashua Taxpayers Association via a Zoom meeting.
“We’ve been working on this for about a year now. We’ve got a ground game and are moving it forward,” Gallant said.
He hopes to have an official website for Nashua mayor up and running at the beginning of June. As a longtime local businessman, Gallant looks at running the Gate City in a similar way.
“It’s just a business. I want to cut the politics out of it. The whole system is broken, and Nashua has a financial problem. There’s also a housing problem and a homeless problem. Where can we cut back? Where can we move funds?”
Gallant said he’s running for mayor because he believes he can set Nashua on a different course and return the Gate City to its roots.