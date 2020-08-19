When the dew point's hovering around a tropical 73% at mid-morning, you need to find some relief.
Losing yourself in a good book is one way, and we're all lucky to have a wonderful, cool place tucked away in the heart of Nashua at 2 Court St.
Nashua Public Library is open, and curbside pickup is also available Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don't forget to wear your face mask. In the meantime, the city recently bought a new hand-washing station and placed it outside the library, so you can "scrub up before you come into the library or after you leave."
I think the small hand-washing station is a great idea, but a few snarky folks at the library's Facebook page think otherwise. One remarked wanting to send a bill to the library for its "Nazi-like" behavior. And another posted that they thought it was a clean-up area "for the homeless."
You don't have to use the hand-washing station. No one's forcing you. I applaud Nashua Public Library and director Jen McCormack for being sensitive and thoughtful during the global pandemic and going the extra distance to keep visitors safe and to make proper hand-washing items available.
Carol Luers Eyman, outreach and marketing librarian, tells me that the library’s Downtown Book Group is returning with virtual meetings starting Aug. 21. The group meets monthly on Fridays at 3 p.m. and is led by a reference librarian.
Upcoming titles for discussion include:
8/21 “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware;
9/11 “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” by Jamie Ford (2020 Nashua Reads book);
10/9 “Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want to Come: One Introvert's Year of Saying Yes” by Jessica Pan;
11/13 “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz
Registration for each meeting of the book group is required; go to tinyurl.com/npldiscussion. Information on joining the meeting online will be emailed to registered attendees a day or two in advance.
By the way, this month's Nashua Public Library Celebrity Reader is Shoshanna Kelly, a familiar face and name in Nashua. She's a small business owner, the mother of two and an Alderwoman at-large.
Here are two book suggestions from Kelly: "I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou and "The Nickel Boys: A Novel" by Colson Whitehead.
Shoshanna Kelly explained why she enjoys reading, and I thought I'd end here with her beautiful quote:
"Since I was young, books have been a great love and passion for me. While the neighborhood kids played in the yard, I could be found with my nose in a book, lounging under a tree. My favorite stories are nonfiction and historical fiction — I’m simply fascinated by how remarkable actual life can be."