HOW MANY TIMES have we heard these coronavirus pep talk phrases?
“We’re all in this together.”
“We’ll get through this.”
I’ve used both lines a couple of times in past columns, but really, folks, when it’s time to pay your bills, you’re on your own.
Nashua’s property taxes are due on Wednesday, July 1.
There’s no wiggle room for sad stories or financial hardships. It’s time to pay up, and it’s clearly spelled out on the big bill. You can also find the “warning” at the Tax & Waste Water Collections page at the NashuaNH.Gov website:
“Payments to the City must be postmarked July 1, 2020, in order to avoid the accrual of 8% (per annum) interest thereafter.”
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” one furloughed acquaintance recently told me. “I may have to borrow from my mother to handle it. I can’t swing it.”
And I know this homeowner isn’t alone.
Some cities in other states have provided residents and businesses with flexibility by extending spring property tax deadlines by a month, and others are waiving penalties for late payments. As of this writing, Nashua officials haven’t made any announcements about changing the status quo.
Most people across the nation are having to dig deep into their pockets and make their property tax payments by the usual deadlines.
It’s not cheap living here. The average apartment monthly rent is about $1,478, and the soaring tax rate hovers over the Gate City at $21.76 per $1,000.
Our July tax is calculated at one half of the 2019 tax rate.
Let’s be honest. Our property taxes are high. And you wonder why some residents are disappointed about the city’s plans to go ahead for a pricey, downtown performing arts center at 201 Main St.?
With the added economic strain the global pandemic has created, this tax bill is a major hit to most Nashuans’ wallets, A $15.5 million performing arts center doesn’t sit right with every taxpayer here, and some have been vocal asking the city to put the project on hold or scrap it altogether.
Resident Jim Tullis told the Union Leader, “This is not the time to build a Taj Mahal when people are hurting ... It is our tax dollars funding this, and somebody is going to have to pay the bills.”
City officials are still “all aboard” on constructing the arts center despite COVID-19’s disruption. Tim Cummings, Nashua’s economic development director said, “It has been a little bit slower due to obvious reasons, but nonetheless we are working through the various issues to keep this project on track.”
It reminds me of Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic lyrics, “I’m going off the rails on a crazy train.”
Keep chugging along, everyone.