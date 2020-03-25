THE CORONAVIRUS IS NOW testing religious communities across the United States, including my own.
Currently, all Greek Orthodox Churches of the Metropolis of Boston are closed until further notice.
This is exceptionally difficult because, in times of struggle, many of us turn to our faith, and the coronavirus continues to disrupt religious life everywhere at churches, temples, mosques and synagogues during this public health crisis.
For Christians who look forward to Easter and the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, we are unable to share in prayer, in a hug or handshake or meet at coffee hour after services with fellow parishioners.
We’re learning fast about the 6 feet of space between us and the gathering of people to be limited to no more than 10.
It’s sad, hard to fathom, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared now. I decided to ask my priest, Father Alex Chetsas of St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, where God is in all of this?
“I believe God is where He has always been — at the center of our lives,” he replied by email. “Orthodox Christians have a beloved hymn that reads, ‘Lord of the Powers, be with us. For in times of distress, we have no other help but You. Lord of the Powers, have mercy on us.’
“This reminds us that we are not alone. He’s carried us through distress before; He’s carrying us now. And following His loving example, we must also carry one another through this.”
Father Chetsas is also the chaplain for Nashua Fire and Rescue, where the men and women in uniform are on the front lines during critical situations along with other public safety personnel here in the Gate City.
Firefighters, Police and EMS are taking necessary precautions such as wearing protective gear, routinely washing their hands and disinfecting their equipment.
My priest is a warm and kind soul who loves hockey and the Boston Bruins. Like many people of the cloth, he’s not afraid to show vulnerability and admits that we all question our faith at times.
“In a way, that’s how we stay healthy in our faith — always probing ourselves, challenging ourselves not to become complacent,” Father Chetsas wrote. “Right now, I feel scared but strong. I see how our parishioners have rallied around those who might need a little extra help these days, and I’m encouraged by the thoughtfulness, outreach and caring I witness in the greater community. In these things, I see God’s presence. And, again, I know we are not alone.”