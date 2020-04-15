I doubt that many of you had ever watched the reality TV show "Project Runway" with original co-host Tim Gunn. He always used the catchphrase "make it work," to inspire competing fashion designers to create the best garments while restricted by time, materials and theme.
And now, that simple expression has come to life here in my city, the area, across the state and points far beyond.
We are all trying to "make it work" these days as we adjust to the new normal that COVID-19 has forced all of us to bear.
We are complying with Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order for New Hampshire residents, in effect until May 4 at this point.
Still, life goes on. There are a lot of you standing on the front lines in Nashua and all over the state, and we salute you.
For those of you working tirelessly in health care facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, banks and credit unions, hardware stores, gas stations, homeless shelters, food banks, animal health services, restaurants, the U.S. Post Office, outdoor industries and the first responder field, etc., you are the real heroes, and we pray for your safety and health.
Like most of you, I am trying to limit my trips to stores and the like and to practice social distancing.
In all honesty, I have not encountered one angry person working in the service industry or shopping during my once or twice weekly excursions around the Gate City.
Folks seem to be handling the pandemic with respect, good humor, kindness, sensibility, a smile from 6 feet away and a positive demeanor. Maybe we're just putting on a good face and then freaking out at home.
I have never seen more people in my neighborhood walking or jogging, teens whizzing by on skateboards, little ones pedaling scooters, babies being wheeled in carriages, folks doing spring clean-up in their yards and others tilling the soil for a modern-day victory garden of their own.
Stay strong, and "make it work," New Hampshire, because even in the midst of our upended lives, something beautiful will bloom from this broken earth.