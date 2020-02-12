OK, Manchester, you’re still the winner unless the 2020 United States Census numbers reveal some major gains for the Gate City.
It seems like my hometown will always be classified as a small city, despite some officials around town call Nashua a midsize city. Frankly, it is not.
According to Census rules, a city would have to have a population above 100,000 in 2018 to be deemed midsize, and we didn’t make the cut. Census estimates for 2010 to 2018 showed that 89,246 folks called Nashua their home.
Manchester was still the king or “Queen City,” with an estimated residential population of 112,525, or the most populous city in the state.
In fact, there have been all kinds of predictions that my city would eventually surpass Manchester in residential population, but it hasn’t occurred yet.
For instance, in 1987, Nashua’s population was growing fast (79,662 by 1990). Things were looking good, and we were first awarded the Best Place to Live in America title by Money Magazine.
At the time, NH’s Office of State Planning projected that Nashua would amass a population of 116,000 by the year 2000.
That didn’t take place, and even in 2008, Nashua kept its second-largest NH city distinction with a population of 87,433.
Births, deaths and migration will all be taken into account when the U.S. Census comes a-knocking at your door or most likely reaches you by mail in mid-March to begin the count for 2020.
It’s a massive undertaking and not as easy as it appears. For example, from March 30 through April 1, the Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness. For three days, Census workers will visit soup kitchens, shelters and outdoor homeless areas like tent encampments, etc. to determine this important statistic.
Will Nashua ever break 100,000 in population?
Who knows, but I don’t think I’ll be around to see it. Still, I like residing in a small city, even though my hometown has become an expensive place to live in.
The need is there, and my city’s trying. A good example of this is the building located at 49 Harbor Ave. and East Otterson Street.
It’s a 15-unit apartment project that was launched in 2019 by Kyle and Erin Worth, owners of Nashua Adult Day Health, which provides Greater Nashua with a low-cost option for a variety of senior services. (Kyle Worth was recently named to the Union Leader’s 40 Under Forty list for 2020.)
The rehabilitation of this once-dilapidated building has been impressive and enhances the neighborhood.