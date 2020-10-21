YOU THINK YOU KNOW your city like the back of your hand, and then you discover something new.
I was aware that my city had a community TV station called Access Nashua, but I was clueless as to how sophisticated a setup we have there.
You can watch it online at AccessNashua.org, at the NashuaNH.Gov website or on TV, channel 96. There’s a live-stream you can view, too.
Mayor Jim Donchess and Bobbie Bagley, the director of public health, use this platform often to update Nashuans on current events such as COVID-19 developments, trick-or-treating guidelines, and more.
According to Access Nashua’s About Page, the TV station “provides the community with the opportunity for political, cultural, artistic, spiritual, and individual expression on television.”
Gate City residents, if you have something to say, offer, show or share, then consider making your voice heard. There’s power in television.
The Access Nashua facilities are at 11 Riverside St., in the back of the Department Of Public Works building facing the Nashua Police Department parking lot.
“The facilities are provided exclusively for the production and presentation of non-commercial television programming of interest and/or benefit to the residents of Nashua,” says the website.
Dick Gagnon is the TV station’s operations manager and can advise you on how to get started.
Here’s another reason to tune in to Access Nashua.
Photographer Allegra Boverman (who also takes photos for the New Hampshire Union Leader) wanted me to pass this along:
City Arts Nashua’s ARTWEEK Nashua 2020 is showing televised arts programming through Oct. 25.
The 7th annual Meri Goyette Arts Awards and Champagne Luncheon and the 16th ArtWalk have become a weeklong televised event. It’s a virtual double celebration highlighting the many talented working artists here in our city and those patrons of the arts who received Arts Awards.
Check out Access Nashua’s Bulletin Board or Studio Schedule for details and times.
You can watch the events on Channel 96, live-streaming on accessnashua.org, cityartsnashua.org, City Arts Nashua’s social media pages and City Arts Nashua’s YouTube channel.
We probably feature more visual arts, performing arts and cultural activities in Nashua than most communities, and yet, these amazingly gifted people don’t often get the attention, applause or publicity they deserve.