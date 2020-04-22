Perhaps President Abraham Lincoln said it best: "I laugh because I must not cry, that is all, that is all."
If you become too obsessed with the headlines as the world deals with the deadly coronavirus pandemic, you will lose all perspective.
Across the state, we're in stay-at-home mode at least until May 4 as ordered by Gov. Sununu, and that date could be extended in the near future.
I, like many of you, am trying to stick to the program, but I have made some unnecessary and somewhat selfish trips out in public.
For example, last week, I was in a desperate search for some yeast. I was wearing a Pashmina shawl wrapped around my neck and concealing my nose and mouth. I also wore a pair of gloves.
A petite, elderly woman in a white medical mask looped around her earlobes walked by me in a store aisle and remarked so that I could hear her, "That's not gonna work for protection."
I turned around, and we began chatting. I told her that my medical face mask was on order from China. Go figure.
I would estimate that 60 percent of folks I now see shopping and working around Nashua are wearing face masks, and the other 40 percent are going without.
On another day, I foolishly ran into my local CVS just for mascara and eyeliner. Please don't judge me.
And like many of you, I found my hair-cutting scissors and went to town, lopping off about an inch.
There are moments I am sad, and sometimes watch two YouTube channels I discovered that remind me this is still a great, big, beautiful world:
On "As the Waltz Goes On," Paul Barton plays classical music on the piano for elderly, abused and blind elephants at the Elephants World sanctuary in Thailand.
The second is "Grieving with Meg" by "The Lion Whisperer." Kevin Richardson is a self-taught sanctuary owner who works with African lions, and I mean up close and personal.
As far as stockpiling, Gate City friends, you know who you are. Do you really need to buy Nashua's entire, active dry yeast supply for the next 10 years because you want to play baker and feel cozy-safe?
I was fuming as I searched for even a paltry packet of yeast to make Greek Easter bread for an untraditional Greek Easter last Sunday. A young man working at Market Basket on the Daniel Webster Highway told me that active dry yeast has been sold out for weeks now. And that was that.
"Crazy the way the world has become, eh?" he said and smiled.