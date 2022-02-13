Seth Wyman Jr. had promised his family and his married lover that he would return to Goffstown in the spring of 1806. He had enjoyed several weeks in Boston and Maine over the winter, where he had found ample opportunities to shoplift and otherwise pursue the roguish activities that defined his life. While in Maine, he took advantage of the hospitality freely offered to him by former residents of Goffstown who had settled there.
Wyman’s leave of absence from Goffstown ended while he was staying with the Lincoln family in Madison, Maine. There, he received news that his sweetheart, Mrs. Wealthy Loomis Chandler, had returned to her husband, Nathaniel. This meant that Wyman would not be under threat of arrest for the crime of adultery if he returned to Goffstown.
Wyman left Madison around March 1. On the second day of his walk home, he stole money from an unoccupied house and swiped a nice hot lunch from a teamster who had stepped away from his sleigh. Wyman stopped along the way to visit with a pleasant young lady whom he had met on his trip north. He wrote in his 1843 memoir, “… I busily filled her ears with promises I knew could never be fulfilled.” His vow to return from New Hampshire to marry her, and to build her a house, had the desired effect, as she happily spent the night with him.
After a tedious journey, Wyman arrived at his parents’ farm in Goffstown. There he “found the family well, and the neighbors, as a general thing, quiet and peaceably disposed.” He accepted that he had lost Mrs. Chandler’s affection. However, she began sending him notes, asking for him to meet her. Wyman explained in his memoir, “I declined going, and sent back word to her, that it was best that all connection and acquaintances between us should cease.” Mrs. Chandler then sent him an urgent message saying that she had not lost her warm feelings for him, and that she still detested her husband. Again, Wyman refused to see her.
Sally Loomis urged Wyman to visit Mrs. Chandler, her sister, at the Loomis home where she was staying with her husband. Sally surprised Wyman when she informed him that Wealthy would be giving birth to his child “in a short time.” That’s when everything changed. Wyman was now desperate to see Wealthy, but her parents kept her away from him. Then, as he explained in his book, “Chandler soon found that his wife was determined to live with me, and at last gave her up in despair.” The distraught husband left town for a carpentry job in Salem, Mass.
Seth Wyman Jr. and Wealthy Loomis Chandler began living together as if they were a married couple. He wrote, “Our neighbors were all up in arms about our affair, and seemed determined to have us punished in some way.” The two were frequently harassed and were forced to sleep in barns and in the woods to avoid being attacked at night. A tavern owner named Cilley was the chief instigator. Wyman wrote, “He kept spirituous liquors, and by filling half a dozen rummies with rum, he could make them do what he pleased.” Cilley’s drunken gang made a sport of hooting and shouting every time they saw Wyman.
Nathaniel Chandler returned to Goffstown in early July 1806. He had the legal authority, as the abandoned spouse, to have Wyman and Wealthy Chandler arrested for adultery. Wyman thought himself lucky when Chandler agreed to drop the adultery charges in exchange for a payment of $100 and certain assurances from Wyman regarding Wealthy’s unborn child (perhaps having to do with Wyman accepting his paternity). Wyman wrote, “I thought this cheap enough to purchase peace for Mrs. Chandler in her present situation, and accordingly complied with his proposals at once.”
Chandler, however, wasn’t satisfied, so he sued his father-in-law for ownership of all the items his wife had left with the Loomis family. A court decided he was entitled to the property, which left Wealthy Chandler “almost reduced to nakedness …” But Wyman managed to steal most of her clothing back from Chandler, as well as many of Chandler’s carpentry tools, including a prime broad axe.
Next week: Seth Wyman, Jr. ends up in the Amherst jail, where he attempts an escape.