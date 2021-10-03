Beginning in 1838, Manchester underwent a period of rapid growth under the influence of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, which was actively transforming the rural town into a bustling textile manufacturing center.
By 1840 the number of newcomers equaled or exceeded the number of original residents, and tensions developed as the old families lost control of the local government. In 1846 Manchester adopted a new charter and was reorganized into seven wards, each of which was represented by an alderman and three members of the Common Council, with a mayor as the chief elected official.
The Centennial Celebration of the Incorporation of Derryfield that took place on Oct. 22, 1851 marked the anniversary of the town’s founding in 1751. Derryfield had been renamed Manchester in 1810.
The celebration’s afternoon program included an oration by Rev. Cyrus W. Wallace that examined Manchester’s history from a broad and well-informed perspective. He was followed by William Stark, a Manchester native, who read an entertaining poem he had composed about the town’s past. Both presentations were well-received by the large crowd that had gathered in the City Hall auditorium.
The second half of the celebration’s program was presented that evening to another full house. The first of the 11 speakers was Chandler E. Potter, judge of the Police Court, and future author of the 1856 “History of Manchester,” which would record the proceedings of the celebration. Having been a history enthusiast since childhood, Potter was able to present a fine overview of Manchester’s story beginning with the tales of the Penacook band of the Abenaki people who had fished at Amoskeag Falls on the Merrimack River.
The next speaker was Dr. William M. Parker, who managed to offend some of the people present, while apparently attempting to compliment them. He explained that he was a Bedford native who was now “an adopted son of this respectable, and thriving town…” When he was young, he said, “Old Derryfield…was not regarded as very much of a town. The people were spoken of as being in some measure behind the general civilization.”
He said, however, the town had some “worthy families.” He related that he had come “among these people, as I know others have done, with unjust impressions, which, in my case, have been corrected by years of observation…The Old Derryfield stock—it improves vastly with acquaintance…”
In his brief remarks Rev. Wallace made the point that he, like Dr. Parker, had grown up in Bedford. Regarding Derryfield, he said that he “had never had any of the unfavorable impressions in regard to its people…” He admitted that there were some “pests of society” who had lived in the town, but said “yet many among its inhabitants would compare favorably with those in any section of the State, for real worth, judgment, skill, or bravery.”
Later William Stark told stories of his Scots-Irish ancestors who had settled in Derryfield, and he defended the honor of the early inhabitants, stating, “Whatever may be said in regard to other things, there is one virtue in which Old Derryfield was never deficient. This was patriotism.”
Next to speak was another Manchester native, Albert Jackson. His short speech included these thoughts, “My earliest recollections are of the forests and fields, hills, and vales, of the old town of Derryfield … the general prosperity of her citizens, in early as well as later times, is the best evidence of their sagacity and enterprise. And no son of Derryfield is, or need be, ashamed of the home of his fathers.”
Joseph Kidder, former editor of the Manchester Saturday Messenger newspaper was the last person to address the audience. The Kidder family, originally from Massachusetts, was one of the first to settle in Derryfield.
He stated, “I am sorry at the direction remarks have taken… An occasion like this…is a place where facts should be related, which will be handed down to the future…I think the character of the original inhabitants of this place has been misrepresented.”
He stated that the “bad men” of Derryfield who had caused trouble through their uncouth appearance and behavior while fishing at Amoskeag Falls had come from “Goffstown, Bedford, and other points on the river, and Old Derryfield had to bear all the blame.”
Next week: Some other items of interest in C.E. Potter’s “History of Manchester.”