One summer evening in 1805 Mrs. Wealthy Loomis Chandler surprised Seth Wyman, Jr. of Goffstown by telling him that she planned to leave her husband. She had been married to Nathaniel Chandler for six years, and the couple had three small children. The seemingly harmless flirtation between Wyman and Mrs. Chandler that had developed over the previous weeks suddenly became something else.
Wyman recalled in his 1843 memoir that he then declared, “If there was any method of getting rid of Chandler, that I would be hers, heart and hand, and would live with her in honorable marriage.” The two vowed to be faithful to each other, agreeing that nothing but death or prison walls would separate them. Mrs. Chandler decided she must tell her husband that “she could not, and would not live with him any longer, because she abhorred him,” and that she was leaving him for Wyman.
The next day Wyman found Mrs. Chandler walking near her home, carrying one of her children in her arms. She told him that her husband had become enraged at her declaration, and that he had hit her and thrown her out. Wyman took her to his parent’s farm where she would be protected. After a few days, her husband came to the Wyman house and took the child away. Wyman wrote that this “was to her the severest part of this unlucky affair.”
From that time on Wyman and Mrs. Chandler lived as man and wife. He explained in his book, “we both forgot our honor, the world and its laws, and obeyed in our feelings only the law of passion.” At age 21, Wyman was four years younger than Mrs. Chandler, and he attributed her attraction to him to his being a “young man, rather good-looking than otherwise, very genteelly dressed for those days …” Of course, his fashionable wardrobe had been acquired, in one way or another, through thievery.
Adultery was a serious crime in early 19th century New Hampshire. As the weeks passed Wyman could see that public opinion in Goffstown was on the side of the husband. Wyman worried that Mrs. Chandler would be taken away from him forcibly and that he would have to face the law. Fearful of what would happen, Mrs. Chandler took refuge at her father Dyer Loomis’ home in town.
Mrs. Chandler begged Wyman to stay away for his own safety, but he was determined to see her. On his first visit Dyer Loomis attacked him with a shovel. Wyman managed to avoid the blows, and the older man allowed the couple to have a brief conversation. Wyman managed to sneak onto the property a few more times to see Mrs. Chandler. One day in late fall or early winter, he made a point of assuring her that better days were coming and that they would soon be able to live in peace. The next day, however, he learned that Nathaniel Chandler had obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Wyman decided to flee to Boston that night. His father believed that the town would settle down about the affair by springtime. He told his son that he would do whatever he could to help cool things down. When Mrs. Chandler learned of Wyman’s plan, she had a woman friend deliver a note to him asking him to see her before he left town. He agreed, but changed his mind when he learned that her brother Samuel was waiting for him at the Loomis house with a loaded rifle. Instead, he wrote her a short message, which the friend delivered. In it he urged her to be true to him, and told her that he planned to return in the spring.
That night Wyman walked 24 miles south to Nashua where he would board a stagecoach the next day bound for Boston. He carried some cloth that he planned to sell after reaching the city. He wrote, “…with this load, I could scarcely stand against the storm within and the storm without. My own fortune and lot for the future were as dark and forbidding as all around me … and the uncertainty of Mrs. Chandler … rendered me miserable and heartily sick of life and its troubles.”
