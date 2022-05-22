ON THE morning of Monday, Aug. 7, 1905, the USS Mayflower, USS Dolphin, and USS Galveston pulled anchor at Newport, R.I., and steamed northward. The ships, carrying delegations from Russia and Japan, and U.S. State Department officials, had been delayed by fog in reaching Portsmouth, N.H., after departing from Oyster Bay, Long Island, N.Y., on Aug. 5. The “peace squadron” was now set to arrive in Portsmouth on Tuesday, Aug. 8, a day later than planned.
Newspapers, which had reported every aspect of President Theodore Roosevelt’s reception for the delegations at Oyster Bay on Aug. 5, now turned to covering the schedule of events that would open the peace conference. Portsmouth was the official host city for the proceedings, though the deliberations would take place at the Portsmouth Navy Yard on Seavey Island in Kittery, Maine.
Journalists tended to describe Portsmouth in romantic terms. An article published on Aug. 6 in the Decatur (Illinois) Herald, read, “The peace envoys appointed by Russia and Japan are to have an excellent opportunity to study the benign effects of democracy in American town life…They will also be able to see on what foundations of liberty the first beams of this republic were laid. Portsmouth, N.H… is one of the oldest towns in New England, and its shady streets and handsome old houses give it a dignity, a feeling of restfulness…”
The fog had lifted early Monday morning, but it soon returned. To stay the course and to keep from colliding in the near-invisibility of the mist, the vessels communicated with each other by whistles and wireless telegraphy. The situation improved by Tuesday morning, and at around 9:30 a.m. the ships finally dropped anchor in the Piscataqua River off the Portsmouth Navy Yard. The sky was overcast, but later the clouds cleared, and with a cooling breeze coming off the ocean, it would prove a perfect sunny day for a public spectacle.
At 10 a.m. Rear Adm. William W. Mead, commandant of the Portsmouth Navy Yard, boarded his launch and traveled the short distance into the harbor to the Mayflower. He visited with the Russian delegation for a few minutes, and was honored by the ship’s crew with the 13-gun salute customary for admirals. He then met with the Japanese delegation aboard the Dolphin, and this ship’s staff showed its respect with a similar salute.
Mead returned to the Navy Yard, landing at around 10:30 a.m. There a U.S. Navy band, a battalion of U.S. Marines in crisp white uniforms, and the officers of the Navy Yard in full dress uniforms were stationed, ready to receive the peace delegates. As the envoys prepared to disembark the ships, a small steam-powered boat was seen rounding Henderson Point at the southern tip of Seavey Island. It was flying both an American and a Russian flag. On board was Sergei Witte, chief plenipotentiary of the Russian delegation.
Witte had left the Mayflower while it was docked in Newport, and had gone into Boston to visit with friends and associates. He had made his way to Portsmouth by train and had spent the night of Aug. 7-8 at the Hotel Wentworth which overlooks the ocean in nearby New Castle, N.H. This would be the lodging place for the two delegations for the length of the peace negotiations that would end the Russo-Japanese War.
Witte had arranged for a boat to take him to the Navy Yard for the official ceremonies, and he had arrived barely on time. He was greeted by Mead and his staff, who a few minutes later welcomed the remainder of the Russian delegation when it stepped from a launch onto the shore at 11:40 a.m.
The representatives of Japan arrived by boat at 11:55 a.m. to an identical reception. Both delegations were honored by 19-gun salutes, appropriate protocol for acknowledging ambassadors.
Mead then led the delegates to the Naval Stores Building which would serve as headquarters for the peace negotiations.
As reported that day in the Boston Evening Transcript newspaper, “On either side of this path the Marines were drawn up and the march of the envoys to the scene of their further labors was begun, while the band played American national airs.”
