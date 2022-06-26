WHEN THE PORTSMOUTH Peace Conference began on Aug. 9, 1905, no one could predict how long the negotiations would last. And no one could foretell if the conference would ultimately result in a peace treaty that would end the Russo-Japanese War. Despite the warm welcome that had been extended to the diplomatic delegations, public opinion appeared to be on the side of doom and gloom. For example, a headline in the New York Times on Aug. 10 read “Peace Hopes Vanishing – It Is Not Believed the Conference Will Last Longer Than a Week – Both Sides Equally Pessimistic.”
The negotiations, which were held at the Portsmouth Navy Yard, would go on intermittently over a four-week period. As the Japanese were intent on maintaining secrecy, the press needed to rely on bits and pieces of information and commentary largely provided by the Russians. This led to a great deal of speculation with little to anchor the pronouncements and prognostications.
The public needed relief from this intrigue, and the antidote was for the papers to publish human interest stories relating to the conference. The reporters took advantage of their access to the goings on at the delegates’ lodging place, which happened to be a thriving resort — the Hotel Wentworth in New Castle.
As reported by the Boston Globe, on August 16, “Although the plenipotentiaries and their friends are here on a very serious mission, they nevertheless enjoy a little relaxation.” The paper reported that, the previous evening, while a dance was taking place in the ballroom, Baron Roman Rosen, the second in command of the Russian delegation, had been spotted in the crowded lobby.
The paper also reported on the activities of Aimaro Sato, the press agent and spokesperson for the Japanese delegation who “was admired by the women and surrounded by the men all evening, especially by the correspondents.” The newspapermen were unable to pry information out of him, however, as “he merely smiled in his bland and non-committal way.” After dinner, “Mr. Sato was hustled into the women’s billiard room where a raffle of a handsome silk bedroom set had been arranged for…” He and another Japanese delegate bought raffle tickets, and though they didn’t win, they “enjoyed their initiation into that particular form of American gambling….”
On Friday, Aug. 25, the newspapermen had a story of both human interest and genuine newsworthiness to report, which was the visit of key members of the Japanese delegation to the city of Manchester. At around 10:15 a.m. the Japanese delegation’s leader, Baron Jutaro Komura and four associates arrived by train at the Boston and Maine railroad station on Granite Street. They had traveled from Portsmouth in a special parlor car provided for their comfort.
As soon as the train stopped, the men were welcomed by 200 cheering spectators. According to the Boston Evening Transcript, “The visitors did not leave the car at the station, but after the other passengers had left the train, the special car was switched to other tracks and run directly into the yard of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company. There the party alighted and began a tour of the big mills.” The welcoming committee included Herman F. Straw, agent of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company; New Hampshire Gov. John McLane; and other manufacturing and government officials.
The men toured the Manchester Mills which specialized in printing patterns on textiles, and they took note of the sophisticated machinery in operation. The diplomats also toured some of the departments of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company’s cotton mills (this company would acquire the Manchester Mills in 1906).
At noon, as the mill tower bells rang and 11,000 workers spilled out of the buildings for their lunch break, the Japanese delegates were taken by carriage to a stately brick building that once existed on the north side of Mechanic Street, a short distance from Canal Street. This was the Derryfield Club, the city’s most prestigious men’s club. There the distinguished visitors enjoyed a two-hour lunch where they conversed with their hosts and with other local leaders. Afterward, they toured the city on a special trolley car named the “City of Manchester.” When the diplomats boarded the 4:20 p.m. train to Portsmouth, they were sent off by another cheering crowd.
