Handbook of Electrical Diagrams and Connections

The Direct United States Cable Company station at Rye Beach as it appeared in an 1876 illustration. It is now known as the historic Cable House.

 Charles Henry Davis, Frank B. Rae

THE JOB was finished at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 1874. The underwater telegraph line, which began 620 miles north at the small fishing village of Tor Bay, Nova Scotia, had now landed at its destination — Rye Beach, New Hampshire.

The process of setting down the cable had begun on June 1, 1874, when the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday had begun laying the cable at Tor Bay and then had slowly steamed south as it continued the work.

