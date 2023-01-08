Council Grove, Kansas

The Santa Fe Trail’s Last Chance Store on U.S. Route 56 in Council Grove, Kansas, is shown in this undated photo.

 Courtesy of the Kansas State Historical Society and the National Park Service

ON MAY 26, 1976, two young men from Meredith, New Hampshire, started their day in Kansas City, Missouri. They walked westward, crossing the state border into Kansas City, Kansas. They then traveled 19 miles or so until they reached the town of Bonner Springs, where they would spend the night.

Scott King and George Hormell were on a mission — to hike from Maine to California in honor of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution. They, and their partner Chris Hurd, who drove the supply van, had taken on this project on behalf of the Meredith Jaycees.

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter