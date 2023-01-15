In 1976, the Meredith Jaycees, a young men’s service club in the New Hampshire resort town, participated in the national celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution in a unique way.
The club sponsored a cross-country hike by two of its members, George Hormell and Scott King, with a third, Chris Hurd, serving as their supply van driver and public relations front man. The 3,200-mile journey began in Portland, Maine, on March 15 with the goal of reaching a beach in Santa Monica, California, in July.
On June 5 the hikers arrived in Chase, Kansas, where they boarded the van and traveled with Hurd to Wichita, over 80 miles away. There they joined up with Jaycees from around the country who had gathered for a conference. They spent the night in Wichita, and the next morning were introduced to the assembled Jaycees.
The Meredith men were applauded for their efforts in representing the Jaycees organization through their Bicentennial project, and were presented with Jayhawk pins. All of the University of Kansas’s athletic teams were called the Jayhawks, as were the students themselves (as they still are). The Jaycees took up a collection for the hikers’ expenses.
After this pleasant encounter, the trio drove back to Chase, so that King and Hormell could continue walking from the spot where they had stopped the day before. During this part of their journey, they were traversing the vast Kansas plains, tracing the path of the legendary 19th-century trade route known as the Santa Fe Trail.
On the evening of June 7, Hormell wrote in his journal, “The weather was perfect for walking today as we made it one mile west of Pawnee Rock, Kansas. Pawnee Rock has quite a heritage! There’s a large rock in town where the Pawnee Indians stood to see the wagon trains going by. It was a good vantage point where you could see 50 miles in all directions.”
This sandstone outcropping was an important landmark for travelers on the Santa Fe Trail as it was considered the halfway point between Missouri and New Mexico. In 1912, a stone monument was erected at the site with an inscription that reads, “In honor of the brave men and women who, passing over the old Santa Fe Trail, endured the hardships of the frontier life and blazed the path of civilization for posterity.”
On June 8, nine miles down the road from Pawnee Rock, Hormell and King visited the Santa Fe Trail Center, a history museum in the town of Larned, where they were impressed by the historical exhibits.
The men reached Jetmore, Kansas, the next day where they had planned to pick up their new boots, as a promised donation from L.L. Bean. But, despite a prior arrangement for delivery, the boots did not arrive. Hormell was disappointed, writing, “The nails are coming through my old boots, and it’s pretty painful walking.”
He also mentioned a second significant disappointment that day: “I can’t believe Bobby Orr signed with Chicago! The Bruins owners have to be crazy to let him go!”
Hormell and King finally got their boots on the night of June 11. They had been delivered to the home of a Jaycee in Larned. George wrote, “Realizing our dire need, he took it upon himself to drive 100 miles to Garden City … to deliver our boots to us in person.”
To cope with the extreme heat that had descended upon western Kansas, on June 12 Hormell and King began walking during the coolest parts of the day — after sunset, and before sunrise. They slept during the hot daylight hours and for a few hours in the middle of the night.
That evening, they happened to be walking through Holcomb, Kansas. This was the small farming town where four members of the local Clutter family had been murdered in 1959, a grisly crime that had been vividly detailed in the sensational 1966 book “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote. As Hormell described, “We walked through Holcomb where the famous Clutter murders took place. The (Clutter) house and surrounding tree-lined area seemed eerie. The sun was just going over the horizon to add to the already gloomy town.”
