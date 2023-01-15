In 1976, the Meredith Jaycees, a young men’s service club in the New Hampshire resort town, participated in the national celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution in a unique way.

The club sponsored a cross-country hike by two of its members, George Hormell and Scott King, with a third, Chris Hurd, serving as their supply van driver and public relations front man. The 3,200-mile journey began in Portland, Maine, on March 15 with the goal of reaching a beach in Santa Monica, California, in July.

