CS Faraday laying the Atlantic cable

An illustration of the CS Faraday laying the Atlantic cable that had been published in an encyclopedia in 1912.

ON MAY 24, 1844, the artist and inventor Samuel F. B. Morse sent the first official telegraph message transmitted in the United States, “What hath God wrought?”

This simple Biblical quote would test an electric telegraph system that Morse had spent years developing. The letters were tapped out in a code Morse had invented. Morse’s telegraph terminal had been installed in the Supreme Court room in the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The signal was received and decoded by Alfred Vail, Morse’s assistant, at his own terminal at the experimental telegraph line’s station in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter