ON MAY 24, 1844, the artist and inventor Samuel F. B. Morse sent the first official telegraph message transmitted in the United States, “What hath God wrought?”
This simple Biblical quote would test an electric telegraph system that Morse had spent years developing. The letters were tapped out in a code Morse had invented. Morse’s telegraph terminal had been installed in the Supreme Court room in the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. The signal was received and decoded by Alfred Vail, Morse’s assistant, at his own terminal at the experimental telegraph line’s station in Baltimore, Maryland.
Morse’s success led to the rapid spread of telegraphic communications in the United States, Canada and Mexico. At the same time, similar systems were being developed in Europe and other parts of the world. The economic and social advantages of connecting these networks to facilitate rapid worldwide communications was apparent. The concept emerged that underwater (sometimes called submarine) cables could be designed to carry telegraphic signals between continents.
The first trans-Atlantic telegraph cable linking North America and Europe was laid in 1858. It connected Bay of Bulls in Trinity Bay, Newfoundland with Knightstown on Valentia Island in County Kerry on the west coast of Ireland. On Aug. 16, 1858, the cable carried its first message, and all went well. However, after only three weeks the cable failed and was deemed beyond repair.
Another attempt to connect Newfoundland with Ireland was made in 1865, but this cable broke and could not be retrieved despite several efforts to do so. In 1866, a third cable was laid between Heart’s Content, Newfoundland and Foilhomurrum Bay, Valentia Island, Ireland. This line went into service in late July of that year. The 1865 cable was finally retrieved, and was added to the system. Additional cables were laid along the route in 1873, 1874, 1880, and 1894. The transatlantic cable link between Valentia Island and Newfoundland would continue operating until 1966, after a century of service.
On March 29, 1867, the U.S. Congress granted certain rights to the American Atlantic Cable Telegraph Company of New York including the right to operate an underwater telegraph cable on the Atlantic coast of the United States and establish direct telegraph communications between the U.S. and Europe. It would take a few years for the company to gain its footing.
By 1871, Arthur M. Eastman of Manchester, New Hampshire was serving as the company’s agent and attorney. He traveled through Europe in an attempt to entice potential investors to capitalize a project that would lay an oceanic telegraphic cable between Holland and the United States. No one was interested, but Eastman found that interest did exist for establishing a direct cable from Ireland to the United States. He raised over $6,500,000 in Europe to create a franchise operation called the Direct United States Cable Company.
In a letter dated June 10, 1873, to Hamilton Fish, secretary of state under President Ulysses S. Grant, Eastman announced that, in March 1873, this new company had entered into contracts for the manufacturing and laying of a new trans-Atlantic cable.
As he wrote, “We have desired to inform the United States of the progress and prospects of this enterprise, as its success will be an important event in the time of the present administration. This is the greatest undertaking in ocean telegraphy ever yet attempted. It will be the first direct connection between the United States and Great Britain, and the only one over which the United States has equal jurisdiction and precedence in its use.”
At this time, Ireland was part of Great Britain, and not an independent country.
A direct route across the Atlantic to the U.S. proved impractical. So, instead the decision was made to connect Ballinskelligs in County Kerry, Ireland to Tor Bay, a fishing village in Nova Scotia, Canada, and from there the cable would continue to Rye, New Hampshire.
The specialized ship that would accomplish this feat was the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday, which was described at the time as “a vessel of great strength and ponderous outline.” It had been built at a shipyard at Newcastle on Tyne in northeastern England, and launched on Feb. 17, 1874.
Next week: More on the story of the trans-Atlantic cable that linked the U.S. to the world through Rye, New Hampshire.