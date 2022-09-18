postcard

The Direct United States Cable Company station at Rye Beach as it appeared in an 1876 illustration. It is now known as the historic Cable House.   

By the end of December, 1874, it was evident to Capt. Samuel Trott, the commander of the cable steamship Faraday, that it would be impossible to continue working through the winter in the stormy North Atlantic. The expedition to establish the new trans-Atlantic telegraph cable for the Direct United States Cable Company would need to be postponed until spring.

On Jan. 19, 1875, the Boston Globe reported that, on the previous day “The steamship Faraday… arrived in England in a leaky condition. She returns in April next to resume operations.”