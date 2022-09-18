By the end of December, 1874, it was evident to Capt. Samuel Trott, the commander of the cable steamship Faraday, that it would be impossible to continue working through the winter in the stormy North Atlantic. The expedition to establish the new trans-Atlantic telegraph cable for the Direct United States Cable Company would need to be postponed until spring.
On Jan. 19, 1875, the Boston Globe reported that, on the previous day “The steamship Faraday… arrived in England in a leaky condition. She returns in April next to resume operations.”
The undersea cable that would connect the United States to Europe from its western terminus at Rye Beach, New Hampshire, to its counterpart at Ballinskelligs, Ireland, should have been completed in 1874. However, the project had fallen behind due to storms, fog, supply problems, and accidents.
The plan had been to land the trans-Atlantic cable at Harbour Grace on Conception Bay in Newfoundland, where a telegraph station was to be established. The electronic signals would be transmitted from there through a second line connecting to a station at Tor Bay, Nova Scotia. Then they would be transmitted over a third cable to Rye Beach, New Hampshire, that had been completed in 1874. From there the messages would continue on to destinations across the United States.
Unfortunately, the powerful Anglo-American Telegraph Company, which had a monopoly over the trans-Atlantic telegraph business, prevailed in court, allowing it to block the Direct company from landing in Newfoundland. Now, the line from Ballinskelligs would need to be spliced onto the Tor Bay cable, which would reduce the efficiency and reach of the new system.
In early April 1875, the Faraday set out from England to finish its work. The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported on June 10, “The Transatlantic cable stretching from Rye Beach, New Hampshire to Ireland is laid at last. It is not only laid but it is working finely….It is amusing to reflect on the placid complaisance with which we receive the news of the laying of a talking cable across the Atlantic Ocean. We take it as coolly as if it were a matter of no more extraordinary import or difficulty than the laying of a gas pipe on Atlantic Avenue.”
The cable system functioned well for only about two weeks—then it simply failed to transmit messages. A break was found in the line near the Irish end, so in early August the Faraday was fitted up with supplies and deployed to make the repair. The ship encountered bad weather, but the assignment was finally completed when the sky cleared. Then a defect was discovered in the transatlantic cable’s insulation at a location around 250 miles east of Newfoundland. This required cutting out and replacing 35 miles of the line, a job that was finished at the end of August.
On Friday, Sept. 3, 1875, the Faraday was steaming along approximately 200 miles west of Newfoundland. Its last assignment was to connect the trans-Atlantic cable to the buoyed end of the cable at Conception Bay. This work was finished on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1875. As reported in the Boston Globe, “The Direct United States Cable was completed at 7 a.m. today. Congratulatory messages from the London manager of the Company to the managers in this country were transmitted over the cable today. The managers announced that the cable is working perfectly since the steamship Faraday completed the task of repairing the lately-discovered flaw. The cable has been tested with most satisfactory results and pronounced in good condition, the signals being perfect…the line will shortly be opened to the public…with rates at a figure that will ensure the new company a large portion of the public patronage...The success of the cable will undoubtedly prove very gratifying to merchants and business men and patrons of the telegraph in general.”
After the new trans-Atlantic cable line began operating, a reporter for a Topeka, Kansas, newspaper commented, “The company, it is stated, has sunk all its capital—literally sunk it in the sea.” But the gamble would pay off. The Anglo-American Telegraph Company’s stranglehold on international telegraphy was now broken, and tremendous profit potential existed for the investors of the Direct United States Cable Company.
Next week: Finishing the story of the trans-Atlantic telegraph cable at Rye Beach.