THERE WAS a weighty sense of history surrounding the preparations for the Portsmouth Peace Conference. This experiment in international diplomacy that aimed to bring an end to the Russo-Japanese War thrust President Theodore Roosevelt into the role of peacemaker.
He and his State Department knew that it was important to maintain proper diplomatic protocols to lessen tensions between the delegations representing the warring factions. It was particularly essential to assure that the Japanese and Russian diplomats were treated as honored guests of the United States of America, the State of New Hampshire, and the people of Portsmouth.
The first day of the conference — Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1905 —was dedicated to displays of welcome and goodwill. The day began with personal greetings from Rear Adm. William W. Mead to the peace envoys on board the naval transport vessels docked at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine. This was followed by formal military greetings on shore once the envoys had landed.
The delegates and naval officers then walked approximately 1,000 yards along a gravel path to the Naval Stores Building. This newly constructed brick structure had been furnished, and the spaces carefully partitioned, to properly host the negotiations.
Accommodations included a large conference space, separate suites of rooms for each delegation, dining and reception areas, and document storage rooms.
According to the Boston Evening Transcript newspaper published later that day, “Once inside the building the plenipotentiaries…were assigned to their respective rooms, where they occupied themselves for a few moments of inspection.
It was shortly after the noon hour when the rear admiral and the envoys entered the room in the building which has been fitted up as a café for the use of the peace party, where the formal breakfast… had been spread.”
The room, set up for 65 guests, was decorated with flags and streamers, and the walls were covered in naval code pennants arranged in decorative patterns.
Mead and 3rd Assistant Secretary of State Herbert H.D. Peirce dined with the delegates, along with several naval officers, Portsmouth Mayor William E. Marvin, and a lineup of prominent local residents. Some of the men’s wives also attended.
The meal was prepared by a Washington, D.C., caterer who had traveled to the Navy Yard for the occasion.
At around 1:35 p.m. the Japanese and Russian representatives were taken by automobile to the Portsmouth Navy Yard gate, accompanied by U.S. Marines. The vehicles then traveled, with no military escort, through the town of Kittery, and crossed over to the New Hampshire side of the Piscataqua River over the old Portsmouth toll bridge (located near the site of the current Sarah Mildred Long Bridge).
According to the Boston Globe, “At the Portsmouth end of the bridge was drawn up the escort regiment of the New Hampshire National Guard…(which) got under way without delay and, headed by a military band, took up the line of march through Market Street to the town square, then down Congress, Middle and State streets to the county courthouse, where Gov. McLane and his staff were waiting to extend the greetings of the state…”
The buildings along the route were decorated with bunting and American flags, and spectators crowded every inch of the sidewalks as the procession went by.
Many of the thousands of spectators were dressed in their best clothing, with the women wearing light summer dresses and fashionable hats.
The imposing brick Rockingham County Courthouse with a prominent tower that once existed on State Street would have impressed the foreign visitors. The diplomats were ushered into the building where Herbert Peirce introduced them to Gov. John McLane.
They then posed with McLane for a formal group photograph for publications in the newspapers.
In his brief remarks, the governor expressed, “In behalf of our government and the people of New Hampshire, I have the pleasure and honor of extending to your excellencies the hospitality of our state.”
He then expressed the hope that the negotiations would end in a treaty that “will prove a blessing to your peoples and a benefaction to all mankind.” And, as a good New Hampshire governor, he invited the delegates to “take a wider view of our attractive environment,” by touring New Hampshire’s mountains and lakes.
Next week: The Hotel Wentworth in New Castle takes center stage.