cable

Direct United States Cable Company station at Rye Beach c. 1899.

 Courtesy of atlantic-cable.com

ON SEPT. 5, 1875, a new undersea telegraph cable began transmitting messages in Morse Code between the United States and Europe. The line linked Rye Beach, New Hampshire with Ballinskelligs, Ireland, by way of Tor Bay, Nova Scotia, a distance of around 3,400 miles.

The cable station at Rye Beach was connected to New York through land lines, enabling messages to be transmitted over a telegraph network stretching across the country.

