ON SEPT. 5, 1875, a new undersea telegraph cable began transmitting messages in Morse Code between the United States and Europe. The line linked Rye Beach, New Hampshire with Ballinskelligs, Ireland, by way of Tor Bay, Nova Scotia, a distance of around 3,400 miles.
The cable station at Rye Beach was connected to New York through land lines, enabling messages to be transmitted over a telegraph network stretching across the country.
This was the first direct telegraph line between the United States and the United Kingdom, as Ireland was not yet independent. In 1875 the Anglo-American Telegraph Company operated a cable connecting Newfoundland, a British colony at that time, to Ireland. It also operated a second line connecting France to Duxbury, Mass.
The 1875 cable was owned by the Direct United States Cable Company, a British corporation, working in partnership with the American Atlantic Cable Telegraph Company of New York.
The individual most credited for the success of the project was Arthur MacArthur Eastman, a Manchester citizen who had been born in Gilmanton. He was acknowledged as having envisioned the ambitious enterprise and then having promoted it tirelessly until it became a reality. He served as the agent for both cable companies, and as the attorney for the American Atlantic company.
The Direct company’s system worked well from the start, and the telegraph station at Rye Beach customarily operated 24 hours a day, seven days week.
In 1887, the Nova Scotia cable landing was moved from remote Tor Bay to the city of Halifax. The transmission speed of the line was considered quite good. For example, in March 1893 the results of the Oxford and Cambridge boat race in England were telegraphed to the American press via the Rye Beach station within 13 seconds of the race’s finish.
During the Portsmouth Peace Conference held at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, from Aug. 9 to Sept. 5, 1905, the Rye telegraph station proved to be a vital asset to international relations. The conference involved tense negotiations between representatives of the Japanese Empire and the Empire of Russia who mutually sought to end the bloody Russo-Japanese War.
Official dispatches had to flow rapidly to and from the Navy Yard and Portsmouth without delay. The Rye Beach operators handled sensitive communications between the diplomats and their governments, and also the countless press reports that fed the insatiable appetite of the public for details about the conference and the activities surrounding it.
In 1910, the Direct company’s line was diverted to Harbour Grace, Newfoundland. This shortened the distance of the deep sea portion of the cable, which doubled the transmission speed. During World War I (1914-1918) the Direct company’s line again proved its value by handling reports from the fronts in England and France and other war-related messages.
By the end of the war the Direct company’s undersea cable was becoming less reliable. In addition, the company was declining in its profitability due to relentless competition and other business challenges.
In March 1921 the Postmaster General of the United Kingdom acquired the operation, with the exception of the portion that stretched from Rye Beach to Halifax. By March 1922, the Rye Beach telegraph station had been closed, and its staff, who had at that time worked for Western Union Telegraph Company, had been transferred to other stations.
The Direct United States Cable Company was liquidated in 1923.
Western Union grew to dominate the telegraph industry.
With the development of telephone and radio communications, telegraphy declined by the middle of the 20th century, and Western Union began to diversify into other ventures. The last Western Union telegraph message was sent in 2006. India, however, continued to have its own telegraph system until 2015.
The first trans-Atlantic telephone cable called TAT-1 (Trans-Atlantic No. 1), laid between Ireland and Newfoundland, began operating in 1956. The first fiber-optic trans-Atlantic cable was completed in December 1988. Called TAT-8, it stretched from New Jersey to France and Great Britain over a distance of 4,188 miles. Eighty-five percent of TAT-8 cable was manufactured by the Simplex Wire and Cable Company at its Newington, New Hampshire headquarters. It could carry up to 40,000 phone calls at a time.
