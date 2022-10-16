Cemetery

The Eastman family burial plot in the Valley Cemetery in Manchester, located near the southwest corner of the cemetery.

IN THE EARLY months of the Civil War, there were virtually no measures in place to protect the U.S. government from fraud committed by civilian contractors who provided supplies to the military.

War profiteering was rampant, and one of the many incidents that outraged elected officials and the public was the Hall Carbine Affair of 1861. Arthur MacArthur Eastman played an important role in this scheme by purchasing 5,400 surplus carbines from the government, having them minimally refurbished, then selling them for $12.50 each to Simon Stevens, an arms dealer. Stevens then sold 5,000 of the guns to the government for $22 each.

