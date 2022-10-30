ON JULY 2, 1776, the 2nd Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia, and representing the people of the 13 colonies in America, voted to declare independence from Great Britain.
Two days later, Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which stated, “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown…”
In December 1973, the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration was created to coordinate local and national efforts to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution in 1775 and of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
The first official event of the United States Bicentennial was the arrival of the American Freedom Train in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 1, 1975. The Freedom Train was funded and overseen by a private nonprofit corporation, the American Freedom Train Foundation, Inc.
Corporate donors contributed the $1.5 million needed to assemble the train at a workshop in Richmond, California.
The 25-car train, painted red, white, and blue, contained 10 redesigned baggage cars converted into museum space, and advanced electronic systems for lighting, sound, and temperature control.
Over the next 21 months the Freedom Train would visit each of the 48 contiguous states, traveling nearly 26,000 miles and stopping at 138 cities. The tour would attract more than 6,700,000 people before it ended in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 31, 1976.
The next stops for the Freedom Train after Wilmington were Albany, New York, and Burlington, Vermont. On Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, 1975, the train was in Manchester where it was parked along the tracks parallel to Canal Street in the central portion of the city. On both days its display cars were open for visitors from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission was $2 for adults and $1 for seniors and children.
A brief welcoming ceremony was held at the Freedom Train at 7:30 a.m. on April 14. The program included remarks from U.S. Rep. Norman D’Amours of Manchester and from city Mayor Charles R. Stanton.
A proclamation from Gov. Meldrim Thompson, Jr., was read, declaring April 14 and 15, 1975 as “New Hampshire American Freedom Train Days.”
The Manchester Bicentennial Committee announced that the train’s appearance was the beginning of the city’s own Bicentennial celebration. The Revolutionary War re-enactment unit, The 1st New Hampshire Regiment, 2nd Company, supplied the color guard. Music was provided by the Central High School band.
There was a steady stream of visitors on both days, with the line sometimes stretching for a mile, four abreast. The city provided free bus service.
Thousands of people, including many schoolchildren, viewed the thematic displays of over 500 artifacts relating to American history and culture, including George Washington’s copy of the Constitution, Thomas Edison’s first working light bulb, John F. Kennedy’s and Abraham Lincoln’s rocking chairs, Judy Garland’s dress from the Wizard of Oz, Hank Aaron’s baseball bat, Billie Jean King’s tennis racket, a lunar rover, moon rocks, the Stanley Cup, and a pair of Wilt Chamberlain’s basketball shoes.
Visitors were carried through the interior of the train on a moving walkway to the sounds of recorded narration and music. This was not entirely satisfactory for some, as the entire tour took only 15-20 minutes and no one could stop to get a close look at anything.
The train featured a special “bubble” car displaying an oversized replica of the Liberty Bell (without the crack) that was visible by passers-by, sponsored by the American Legion.
Another attraction was the train’s impressive 400-ton Reading T-1 #2101 steam engine which was manufactured in 1925 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works and remodeled in 1945 by the Reading Company, both of Philadelphia. Visitors could also enjoy exhibits at the Hampshire Plaza at 1000 Elm St. (now the Brady Sullivan Plaza), including commemorative coins and medals, model train setups, and antique motor vehicles.
In addition, the Manchester Institute of Arts and Sciences presented an exhibit of 18th and 19th century New Hampshire hand tools at its building on Concord Street.
On April 16, 1975, the Freedom Train traveled to Dover, New Hampshire, where it took on 18,000 gallons of water, and then it continued to Portland, Maine.
