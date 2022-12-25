TWO NEW HAMPSHIRE men headed westward on foot from Watseka, Illinois, on May 5, 1976.
This was the 52nd day of their transcontinental journey that had begun in Portland, Maine, and would end in Santa Monica, California.
The hikers were George Hormell, co-owner of a restaurant in Center Harbor, and Scott King, a mason from Meredith. The third member of the team was Chris Hurd, a Meredith electrician, who drove the supply van and served as advance man.
These volunteers had undertaken this project on behalf of their club, the Meredith Jaycees, to honor the bicentennial of the American Revolution
As Hormell described in his journal that evening, “The wind was unreal today! 31 mph with gusts up to 41 mph — and it was all coming right in our faces. It slowed us down to 23 miles today because of the difficult walking.”
On May 6 the men endured heavy rain, but only for the morning. In the afternoon, when they were in the vicinity of Chatsworth, they boarded the van with Hurd and headed north to Chicago, a distance of around 100 miles.
There they met up with Bob Stelzer, a marketing executive for Budget Rent a Car, which was headquartered in Chicago. The men wanted to thank Stelzer for the loan of the van for the project. Stelzer arranged for them to stay at the Hyatt Hotel and took them out to dinner in the hotel’s expensive restaurant. He also contacted the local television, radio, and newspaper outlets, which sent reporters out to interview the hiking team.
On Friday, May 7, the trio met Gov. Dan Walker, who showed great interest in their cross-country trek. Walker compared this venture to his famous 1971 walk across the state of Illinois which he had undertaken to promote his longshot bid for the Democratic nomination for the 1972 governor’s race. He went on to win the primary in March 1972 and was elected governor that November.
After the meeting, Selzer took Hormell, King and Hurd to the club for lunch where their waitresses were Playboy Bunnies, dressed in their lingerie-inspired “bunny suits.”
The Playboy enterprise had been founded in Chicago in 1953 by Hugh Hefner, and the world’s first Playboy Club opened there in 1960.
The club had become a favorite networking hotspot for celebrities. The New Hampshire men met two —Charo, the exuberant Spanish-American singer, actress, and classical guitarist who was promoting her upcoming prime-time television special; and Jenny Agutter, the young British actress starring in the newly released science fiction action movie, “Logan’s Run.”
After this memorable detour, the trio drove back to the spot where the hike had ended the previous day, and Hormell and King walked onward for the remainder of the afternoon.
On May 8 and 9 Hormell hiked full days, covering 55 miles total and reaching Eureka, Illinois. King accompanied him part of the time (as he was still recuperating from a bout with blisters).
On May 10 King began walking full-time. That day, he and Hormell hiked 26 miles from Eureka to Peoria, where they were interviewed by the local NBC and CBS affiliates and the Peoria newspaper. Over the next four days the duo walked a total of 135 miles, passing through Little America, Astoria, and Ripley, and ending up at Camp Point, Illinois.
After spending the night in Camp Point as guests of the local Jaycees, on Saturday, May 15, Hormell and King walked 23 miles to Quincy, Illinois. There they crossed the Route 24 bridge over the Mississippi River into West Quincy, Missouri — reaching the ninth state on their journey.
On May 16, Hormell and King made it to a location five miles west of Palmyra, Missouri, the site of a Civil War scandal known as the “Palmyra Massacre.”
On Oct. 18, 1862, five inmates from this prison, and five from the jail in Hannibal, Missouri, were executed on the order of Col. John MacNeil of the Union Army in revenge for the kidnapping of a local Union supporter. The men were Confederate sympathizers, but were innocent of this crime, and their killing was decried as a travesty.
Hormell toured the old county jail in Palmyra associated with the event.
Next week: Missouri, the ‘Show Me” state.