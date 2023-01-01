osage

Fort Osage in Sibley, Missouri, is shown in this 2007 photograph.

 Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

THE TWO HIKERS covered the 95-mile distance from Palmyra to Keytesville, Missouri, in four days — from May 17 to 20, 1976.

The team of George Hormell and Scott King, and their van driver Chis Hurd, were volunteers from the Meredith (N.H.) Jaycees. This community club representing the Lake Winnipesauke tourist town sponsored the men on a unique cross-country trek as its contribution to the national celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.

