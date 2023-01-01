THE TWO HIKERS covered the 95-mile distance from Palmyra to Keytesville, Missouri, in four days — from May 17 to 20, 1976.
The team of George Hormell and Scott King, and their van driver Chis Hurd, were volunteers from the Meredith (N.H.) Jaycees. This community club representing the Lake Winnipesauke tourist town sponsored the men on a unique cross-country trek as its contribution to the national celebration of the Bicentennial of the American Revolution.
The hikers had started walking westward from Portland, Maine, on March 15, 1976, and were expected to reach Santa Monica, California, in the third week of July.
King and Hormell were making their way step-by-step through northern Missouri, proceeding along the local roads in a steady southwesterly direction.
One of the several small cities they passed through was Moberly, which was known as “Little Dixie.” Hormell wrote in his travel journal that Moberly was “… really part of the Old South. It’s the part of the country where they think the Civil War is still going on. The cemeteries are sectioned off into ‘Black-White’ areas.”
He wrote the next day, after having dinner with the Mayor of Salisbury, Missouri, hosted by the local Jaycees, that “We never thought we’d be in ‘rebel country’ but believe me, the Civil War still exists for most of these people. We certainly don’t brag about being New Hampshire Yankees here, but when asked we can’t deny it.”
On May 21, King and Hormell reached the town of Carrollton. Their project was being covered by the local press as they made their way through Missouri, so people began to recognize them as they walked along the roadways.
The men were generally happy for the attention, but Hormell, for one, was puzzled by the reaction of the locals. As he noted in his journal, “We found out why they call Missouri the ‘Show Me’ state. No one believes us. People, knowing what we are doing, are always stopping and asking us if we want a ride. When we kindly refuse, they almost beg us into their cars to try to test us. When they’re satisfied we’re walking, they drive off shaking their heads.”
Toward the end of the day’s hike on Monday, May 24, King and Hormell reached the village of Sibley, located 13 miles west of Independence, Missouri. There they toured Fort Osage, a national historic landmark associated with the western explorations of Merriwether Lewis and William Clark in the early 19th century.
On their 1804 journey the explorers spotted a bluff overlooking the Missouri River that they determined would be an ideal location for an outpost. In 1808, Clark established a federal trading post there that would encourage commerce, and provide protection for members of the Osage Nation against their tribal enemies.
That night the hikers and Hurd were hosted by the Independence Jaycees, who treated the travelers as honored guests. The local Jaycettes (the women’s Jaycees club) asked the men to contribute to their time capsule which would, it was hoped, be opened at the Tricentennial of the American Revolution in 2076. Hormel wrote, “It’s really interesting to imagine that, long after I’m gone, folks will read what we’ve done.”
On May 25, King and Hormell hiked from where they had stopped the day before (somewhere between Fort Osage and Independence) to the largest city in the state, Kansas City. They didn’t meet their goal of walking at least 25 miles that day, as they were booked up with media interviews from radio, television, and newspaper outlets. Hormell wrote, “It was real ego boosting, but not much progress.”
The Kansas City Star newspaper reported, “The walkers say they are not flag-waving patriots but that they believe in the American democratic system. They said they hope their journey will encourage the several thousand persons they meet to rededicate themselves to America. ‘We hope that, through our blisters, we can inspire someone to take an active part in our government,’ King said. ‘The American people are not going to get another 200 years unless the people get off their duffs.’”
On that, the 72nd day of their cross-country hike, King and Hormell completed the 213-mile, 10-day journey across Missouri.
