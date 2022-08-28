THE MASSIVE iron ship, the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday, embarked from Gravesend, England, a port at the mouth of the Thames estuary, at 10:20 a.m. on May 16, 1874. Its mission was to lay most of the underwater telegraph cable that would connect Nova Scotia with Rye, New Hampshire.
The Faraday crossed the Atlantic Ocean and arrived off Nova Scotia at noon on May 31. The next day it laid the shore end of an underwater telegraph cable at Tor Bay. The Faraday then steamed southward, laying cable as it advanced.
As had been planned, the Faraday would use up its supply of cable about 30 miles north of Rye, where the job would be taken over by another English cable vessel, the steamship Ambassador.
Both ships were owned by Siemens Brothers, the German/British company that had been hired to manufacture and lay the cable that would eventually connect Nova Scotia to the western coast of Ireland. Rye would serve as its American terminus.
The Faraday was expected to reach Portsmouth, New Hampshire, by Thursday, June 4, but its progress had been delayed by heavy fog. Finally, on June 7, around midday, the ship was located in the fog several miles offshore as its crew blew whistles and fired guns to gain attention.
A skilled harbor pilot from Portsmouth familiar with the local waters came on board to guide the vessel.
The next morning the Faraday was within 10 miles of the Isles of Shoals when its crew cut the cable, sealed it, and fastened its end to one of the large balloon-like buoys stored on the ship’s deck. Up until the moment when the end of the cable went overboard, communications between
the ship and the telegraph staff in Nova Scotia had been maintained.
The Faraday then steamed to a distance of around five miles southeast of the Isles where it anchored, and at around 10:45 a.m. it was met by the USRC (United States Revenue Cutter) Levi Woodbury which had left New Castle earlier that morning. This customs enforcement ship had been commissioned in 1864 as the USRC Mahoning. In 1873 it had been converted into a steamer and was renamed in honor of Levi Woodbury (1789-1841), the ninth governor of New Hampshire who had also served as U.S. senator, Supreme Court justice, secretary of the Treasury, and secretary of the Navy.
The Levi Woodbury carried a greeting party consisting of Arthur M. Eastman of Manchester, agent for the two cable companies collaborating on the trans-Atlantic telegraph project, the head of the U.S. customs office in Portsmouth, local and state dignitaries and members of the press.
The men boarded the Faraday where they were given a thorough tour of the ship and then enjoyed a hearty lunch in the dining room hosted by Capt. Samuel Trott and his officers. The guests praised the meal and were especially enamored of the fine wines that were served, including sherry and champagne. One Boston Globe correspondent noted that he and his fellow journalists drank only water when joining in the toasts, so that they would not be distracted from their reporting duties.
Around 1:30 p.m. on June 8, the Faraday steamed toward Portsmouth Harbor. The arrival of the massive ship caused a sensation. Only one vessel in the world was larger — the famous Great Eastern cable ship. As the Faraday entered the harbor, it was accompanied by the Levi Hutchinson, the steamer Appledore, and the tugboat Clara Bateman, all carrying tourists.
That same Boston Globe correspondent on board the Faraday reported that, as the ship reached its mooring, “We were immediately surrounded by all manner of craft, which had come down to meet us, and as soon as it was known that no fee was required for admittance to the ship, the deck was crowded with hundreds of visitors, who went about with straining eyes and lolling tongues, in contemplation of the magnificence and magnitude of the craft and her appointments.”
Many of the visitors asked if they could have a section of the cable as a souvenir. As the reporter noted, “A few of us were fortunate enough to have our desires in this direction gratified. But the majority went away empty-handed.”
