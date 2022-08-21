IN 1873 the wheels were set in motion to develop a new trans-Atlantic telegraph line linking the United States and Europe.
At this time, trans-Atlantic cable communications were controlled by one entity, the Anglo-American Telegraph Company. In 1866, this company laid the first line across the Atlantic that connected Newfoundland and Ireland. It had subsequently expanded this operation, and in 1873 had acquired the 1869 cable linking the Port of Brest in France to the French island of St. Pierre off Newfoundland. This line had a terminus and station at Duxbury, Massachusetts.
The cable that would connect Rye, New Hampshire to Ireland via Nova Scotia would break the Anglo-American company’s monopoly and compete for business with enhanced capacity, faster transmission speeds, and lower costs.
The Direct United States Cable Company had been founded in Britain to capitalize and carry out the project, and it worked closely with the American Atlantic Cable Telegraph Company of New York, which had the support of the U.S. Congress, as expanding telegraph service was a matter of national interest.
Arthur M. Eastman of Manchester was the agent and attorney of the American Atlantic company for several years, and in 1873 he was also named the agent for the Direct company, which was based in Britain.
Eastman had been instrumental in promoting the new cable line and in negotiating investments and business deals to assure its success. The line would connect from a terminus at Rye Beach, northward to Tor Bay, Nova Scotia, located about 170 miles northeast of Halifax. From there the cable would continue eastward to the town of Ballinskelligs on the west coast of Ireland.
A third entity, Siemens Brothers (now Siemens), an engineering and manufacturing firm founded in 1847, was heavily involved in the project. Siemens was based in Germany, with a branch in London. The company manufactured submarine cable, and was eager to advance in the industry. The contract between Siemens and the American Atlantic Cable Telegraph Company of New York was dated February 8, 1873 and signed by Eastman. It specified the manufacture of 3,060 nautical miles (about 3,500 miles) of cable, the laying and landing of the cable, and its maintenance for 30 days after laying. The contract was transferred the same day to the Direct United States Cable Company.
The Siemens company commissioned its own steamship, the CS (Cable Ship) Faraday, which had unique features. The massive 360-foot-long vessel was launched in northeast England in February 1874 and fitted up for service in April. The ship was named after Michael Faraday (1791-1866), an English scientist and inventor known for his work in electromagnetism and electrochemistry. The ship had engines, steering, and cable-laying gear installed both fore and aft, so that it could move in either direction easily, and could lay or pick up cable efficiently.
Siemens invented a high conducting cable for the project. The core was made of copper wires. This was covered in coatings of a natural latex called gutta-percha, made from the sap of the tropical tree known by this name. Gutta-percha is non-conductive of electrical currents, and does not degrade in seawater. The cable line used 400 pounds of gutta-percha per mile.
The Faraday set off from England on its first journey in May 1874. The mission of this maiden voyage was to lay out of the section of cable that would connect Tor Bay, Nova Scotia to Rye, New Hampshire, a distance of around 620 miles. Once it exhausted its supply of cable at a location a few miles from the Isles of Shoals, the Faraday would turn over the job of finishing the last leg of the line to Rye to the CS Ambassador.
On June 4, 1874, local and state dignitaries assembled in Portsmouth in anticipation of the arrival of the CS Faraday in Portsmouth Harbor.
A series of events had been planned to greet and celebrate the ship. However, the Faraday had been delayed due to fog.
According to an item in the Boston Globe the next day, “Non-Arrival of the Faraday at Portsmouth…The Faraday has not yet put in an appearance, and nothing has been learned of her whereabouts. She may be anywhere this side of Nova Scotia.”
