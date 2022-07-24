legacy

A military procession in Portsmouth welcomes the Russian and Japan delegates to the Portsmouth Peace Conference on Aug. 8, 1905.

 Courtesy of the Library of Congress.

THE TREATY OF Portsmouth, signed at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, on Sept. 5, 1905, formally ended the Russo-Japanese War.

The treaty solidified Japan’s control over a large portion of southern Manchuria and of Korea, as well as its possession of the southern half of the Russian island of Sakhalin.

