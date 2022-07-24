THE TREATY OF Portsmouth, signed at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, on Sept. 5, 1905, formally ended the Russo-Japanese War.
The treaty solidified Japan’s control over a large portion of southern Manchuria and of Korea, as well as its possession of the southern half of the Russian island of Sakhalin.
Russian imperial ambitions in the region were crushed, but the country avoided the Japanese demand to pay its war expenses. When details of the agreement became known in Japan, protests and riots broke out as there had been an expectation of more favorable terms.
In Russia, the losses of the war in life and treasure contributed substantially to the general state of unrest in the country.
Despite the dissatisfaction roused by the treaty’s terms, the agreement resulted in a long period of peace between the Japanese and Russian peoples. On Aug. 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. On Aug. 8, nearly 40 years after the Treaty of Portsmouth was signed, the Soviet Union (which had been established in 1921 encompassing Russia and 14 other republics) declared war on Japan. The next day the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki. World War II ended when Japan surrendered to the allied nations, which included the Soviet Union, on Aug. 15, 1945.
The Portsmouth Peace Conference and the Treaty of Portsmouth have not been forgotten. Since 1994, the Japan American Society of New Hampshire has presented the Portsmouth Peace Treaty Forum in the spirit of reconciliation and peace exemplified by the Portsmouth Peace Conference. This program features talks by distinguished diplomats and scholars on contemporary topics in the field of international relations.
The 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Portsmouth (also known as the Portsmouth Peace Treaty) was celebrated in the summer of 2005 in Portsmouth and Kittery with historical reenactments, a parade, exhibits, educational programs, concerts, walking tours, and publications.
The program of events involved the United States Navy, the New Hampshire National Guard, local and state government, museums, and civic groups. An extensive website was produced as a comprehensive resource available to anyone interested in the Russo-Japanese War and in the story of the Portsmouth Peace Conference (http://www.portsmouthpeacetreaty.org/).
In 2010 the New Hampshire General Court unanimously passed legislation designating Sept. 5 of each year as Portsmouth Peace Treaty Day in New Hampshire. The bill, signed into law by Gov. John Lynch, states that the day acknowledges the treaty as “a permanent and important chapter in New Hampshire history that should be recognized and appropriately commemorated for generations to come.”
The year 2012 marked the 100th anniversary of the planting of the famous cherry trees in Washington, D.C. The spectacular flowering of these beautiful trees is celebrated each spring with the popular National Cherry Blossom Festival. The 1,800 trees planted along the banks of the tidal basin in 1912 were donated by Yukio Ozaki, the Mayor of Tokyo, Japan, as a symbol of the friendship between his country and the United States. The Portsmouth Peace Conference was one of the factors that led to the positive relationship that existed between the two countries at that time.
In 2012 the Portsmouth Peace Treaty Living Memorial Cherry Tree Project was initiated by the Japan American Society of New Hampshire with support from the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
Over the years, descendants of the Washington, DC cherry trees have been planted in New Hampshire at different sites associated with the Portsmouth Peace Conference and with people connected to that story. This includes plantings in Portsmouth, at the Wentworth by the Sea Hotel in New Castle, at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and in several towns and cities throughout the state.
On Sept. 5 each year, the City of Portsmouth marks the anniversary of the Treaty of Portsmouth with the ringing of the bells of the city beginning at exactly 3:47 p.m. This is the exact time recorded for the signing of the Treaty at the Naval Stores Building (now Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Building 86). The other Portsmouth Peace Treaty Living Memorial Cherry Tree communities are encouraged to ring their local bells at that same time, so that the enduring message of peace can be heard.
