THE TRANS-ATLANTIC telegraph cable that connected Rye Beach, New Hampshire, with Europe and the greater world operated for 47 years (from 1875 to 1922).
The man behind what was known as the “Direct Cable” was New Hampshire native Arthur M. Eastman (1810-1877).
Eastman developed the concept for the project, and for five years pursued every avenue available to move the effort forward to its completion. This included raising $6,500,000 in gold from investors in England, France, Belgium and Holland to finance the venture. Eastman died in 1877, only two years after the cable was completed. As expressed in his obituary, he was widely recognized as “the father and master spirit of the grand undertaking.”
Arthur MacArthur Eastman was born in Gilmanton, New Hampshire, on June 8, 1810. His parents were Ebenezer Eastman and Deborah Greeley Eastman. His paternal grandfather, the first Ebenezer Eastman, fought in the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 1775.
As the legend goes, Arthur’s paternal grandmother, Mary Butler Eastman, was told that her husband had been wounded during the fighting. She mounted a horse and rode over 95 miles from Gilmanton to the patriots’ headquarters in Cambridge to tend to him. She found Ebenezer to be uninjured, so the couple rode home on the same horse. The story was embellished in different ways over the years to serve as a romantic tale of the Revolutionary era.
Today a bronze plaque mounted on a boulder in Gilmanton marks the site of the log cabin where Lt. Ebenezer Eastman and Mary Butler Eastman lived in 1775. This simple monument was installed in 1922 by the Mary Butler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which is based in Laconia.
Arthur MacArthur Eastman was educated at Gilmanton Academy, a private secondary school which began operating in 1797. Young Arthur worked as a clerk in a local store for a time, then owned and operated his own store in town.
In 1836 he married Elizabeth H. Moulton of Gilmanton. The couple soon moved to Boston where Eastman became involved in the wholesale iron trade. He later was engaged in the wholesale grocery business, and subsequently manufactured wool underwear in Roxbury, Mass.
While involved in this last business, Eastman acquired an interest in a patent for a new spinning jenny, which is a water-powered machine that spins wool or cotton on multiple spindles simultaneously.
Around 1854 Eastman traveled to England to find a buyer for the spinning jenny patent. After several months of demonstrating the machine, he sold the design for a good profit.
Eastman explored another potential business opportunity when he learned that Great Britain was in need of arms due to its engagement in the Crimean War (1853-1856). This power struggle pitted the Empire of Russia against the allied countries of Great Britain, France, Sardinia and the Ottoman Empire. The war was fought on several fronts, with much of the action taking place on the Crimean Peninsula, in what is now southern Ukraine.
In the U.S., Eastman acquired rights to a patent for a new breech-loading cannon. A breech-loading weapon, whether a cannon or a firearm, is loaded from the rear end of the barrel instead of from the front end, which was the common loading method at the time. This innovation shortened reloading time and provided other advantages.
Eastman brought six of the new cannons to England where they were demonstrated on a wharf on the Thames River in Woolwich, near London. They were found to be satisfactory, so the British government paid Eastman handsomely for the patent. It appears that this agreement was reached in early 1856, during the last weeks of the Crimean War, as the fighting would end in March 1856 when the Russians gave up and sued for peace.
Eastman returned to New Hampshire and, with the money he gained from that deal, bought a large tract of land in the north end of Manchester on the east bank of the Merrimack River along what is now River Road.
At that time this part of the city was largely undeveloped, and maintained its original rural character. There, Eastman would build a fine home and craft a lovely country estate for his family.
Next week: Eastman sells arms to the U.S. government during the Civil War, with some controversy.