eastman

Arthur MacArthur Eastman is shown in an undated photograph published in the Manchester Union Leader on Feb. 3, 1952.

THE TRANS-ATLANTIC telegraph cable that connected Rye Beach, New Hampshire, with Europe and the greater world operated for 47 years (from 1875 to 1922).

The man behind what was known as the “Direct Cable” was New Hampshire native Arthur M. Eastman (1810-1877).

Aurore Eaton is a historian and writer in Manchester, contact her at auroreeaton@aol.com or at www.facebook.com/AuroreEatonWriter