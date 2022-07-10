A peace treaty between Russia and Japan that would bring an end to the Russo-Japanese War appeared to be an impossibility until mid-day on Monday, Aug. 29, 1905. After nearly three weeks of tough negotiations, the two countries finally reached agreement in principle on the disputed matters. President Theodore Roosevelt, who had arranged for the warring parties to meet at the Portsmouth Navy Yard in Kittery, Maine, was thrilled with the announcement. He had been quietly mediating the conference in the background.
That afternoon from 4 to 4:30 p.m., per order of Portsmouth Mayor William E. Marvin, church bells were rung throughout the city in celebration, and the flags of Japan and Russia were hung from the Rockingham Hotel and from the Young Men’s Christian Association buildings.
As reported in the official record of the Portsmouth Peace Conference, “In the afternoon … of August 29, the Conference discussed the details of the Treaty of Peace. It has been decided to entrust the drafting of the clauses … to Mr. Denison, Legal Advisor to the Foreign Office of Japan, and Privy Councilor de Martens of the Foreign Office of Russia so as to finish the work as soon as possible.”
Henry W. Denison had grown up in Lancaster, N.H. An attorney by profession, he had served in the U.S. Consulate in Yokohama, Japan. and, beginning in 1880, as a legal advisor to the Japanese government. Friedrich Martens was a renowned Russian legal scholar with a deep understanding of international treaties. These men, in consultation with the key delegates, known as the plenipotentiaries, drafted the treaty in both an English and a French version, as these were the languages spoken at the peace conference meetings.
At around 3:50 p.m. on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1905, the plenipotentiaries were present in the conference room of the Naval Stores Building at the Navy Yard. These were Sergei Witte and his assistant Baron Roman Rosen, representing the Empire of Russia, and Jutaro Komura and his assistant Kogoro Takahira, representing the Japanese Empire. Denison and Martens were also there, as well as several other members of their delegations.
In a brief ceremony, Witte, Rosen, Komura, and Takahira signed four original peace treaty documents — two in English and two in French. They also imprinted their personal seals in red wax on each document. Witte and Komura each received one copy of the signed documents in each language to bring back to their home countries. The terms of the treaty were effective immediately.
As reported in The Sun newspaper in New York City on Sept. 6, as soon as the signing was completed, “A clerk of the State Department at Washington rushed out from the red brick building where the ceremony had taken place and announced the news to the group of waiting newspaper correspondents; an enlisted man of the American navy waved a red flag to the saluting battery fifty yards away (and) a gun crashed out; the bells of the churches of Portsmouth pealed; and in quicker time than it takes to tell of it, the news that the bloody Far Eastern conflict was over was spread — broadcast throughout the civilized world.”
The costly war over control of portions of Chinese territory, of the Korean Peninsula, and of the island of Sakhalin, was now over. Japan had won, and had emerged as a world power. On the other hand, Russia’s humiliating defeat had dealt a blow to its imperialistic designs. It could boast, however, that it had successfully resisted certain Japanese demands for money and territory.
That evening, the diplomats retired to the Hotel Wentworth in New Castle. After dinner, the hotel’s guests gathered in the hall for a “moving picture exhibition.” One of the films projected that night was a documentary showing the U.S.S. Dolphin and the U.S.S. Mayflower as they arrived at the Portsmouth Navy Yard on Aug. 8 with the peace delegations on board. There were also scenes from the welcoming activities that day at the Navy Yard and in Portsmouth. Russian diplomats Witte and Rosen were in the audience, as was Aimaro Sato, the Japanese press agent, and his fellow envoy Admiral Isamu Takeshita. These honored gentlemen were warmly applauded whenever they appeared on the screen.
Next week: The Nobel Peace Prize for President Theodore Roosevelt.