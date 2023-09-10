THE AMERICAN author Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1836-1907) was beloved during his lifetime for his poems, novels, and nonfiction writings which appealed to popular tastes. Today, he is most identified with his 1870 autobiographical novel, “The Story of a Bad Boy.”
The book relates humorous episodes of adolescent pranks carried out by a teenager named Tom Bailey and his schoolmates in the town of Rivermouth, a fictionalized Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Aldrich based the tale on his own experience of living in Portsmouth from the age of 13 to 16 in his grandfather Thomas Darling Bailey’s house. Bailey was the model for Grandfather Nutter in the novel. Although the book is a work of imagination, much of it resonates as true, especially Aldrich’s vivid descriptions of life in Rivermouth, a town which he clearly loved.
The story is told by the adult Tom Bailey as he looks back on his years in the Nutter House. In one passage the narrator describes Rivermouth, which he is seeing for the first time since he was a baby: “As we (Tom and his mother) drove through the quiet old town, I thought Rivermouth the prettiest place in the world; and I think so still. The streets are long and wide, shaded by gigantic American elms, whose drooping branches, interlacing here and there, span the avenue with arches graceful enough to be the handiwork of fairies.”
Thomas Bailey Aldrich was the only child of Elias Taft Aldrich and Sarah Abba Bailey Aldrich. The ancestors on both sides of the family were Englishmen who had settled in New England during the colonial era. In 1854 Aldrich wrote in a letter, “I could boast of a long line of ancestors, but won’t. They are of no possible benefit to me, save it is pleasant to think none of them were hanged for criminals or shot for traitors…”
Aldrich’s father, Elias, was born in 1807 in Livermore Falls, Maine, located 29 miles north of Lewiston. Ferris Greenslet, author of the 1908 biography of Aldrich, wrote, “(Elias) seems early in life to have become the master of some little property and gone into business in Bangor with interests in lumber and in the coastwise trade. He married young, and his wife died.”
Soon after her death, which may have been in 1832, Elias was in Portsmouth. A business associate, Thomas Darling Bailey, invited him to dine at his home. There Elias met Bailey’s 18-year-old daughter, Sarah Abba. He and Sarah fell in love, and were married in 1833.
The couple lived in Bangor before moving to Portsmouth in 1836. Thomas Bailey Aldrich was born that November in the house on Court Street where Sarah’s father was temporarily residing. When baby Thomas was 6 weeks old, the extended family moved to another house on Court Street which became Thomas Darling Bailey’s permanent home.
In spring 1838, Elias and Sarah left town with their baby. The family moved from place to place as Elias tried different business ventures. In 1841, the Aldriches set up household in New York City where they remained for four years. In 1846, the family moved to New Orleans where Sarah’s sister Caroline and her husband Charles L. Frost lived. There, Elias became a merchant, working on a commission basis. In the spring and fall, his son Thomas would accompany him on trading trips along the Mississippi River.
The boy was brought back to Portsmouth in spring 1849 to live with his grandfather. His family had arranged for him to prepare for college by attending classes in a local school run by a respected educator, Samuel De Merritt. The boy hoped ultimately to be admitted to Harvard College where he would study under the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Professor of Modern Languages.
For the next three years Aldrich lived with grandfather Bailey in the comfortable home on Court Street, which was the model for the Nutter House of “The Story of a Bad Boy.” Schoolmaster De Merritt did not see Aldrich at all as a “bad boy.” He wrote decades later, “With the hundreds of pupils who have been under my instruction there is not one for whom I entertain a higher regard and a purer affection than Thomas Bailey Aldrich.”
