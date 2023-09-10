aldrich

Thomas Bailey Aldrich as a teenager, undated daguerreotype.

 courtesy Houghton Library, Harvard U.

THE AMERICAN author Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1836-1907) was beloved during his lifetime for his poems, novels, and nonfiction writings which appealed to popular tastes. Today, he is most identified with his 1870 autobiographical novel, “The Story of a Bad Boy.”

The book relates humorous episodes of adolescent pranks carried out by a teenager named Tom Bailey and his schoolmates in the town of Rivermouth, a fictionalized Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

