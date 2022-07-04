On Aug. 25, 1905, as key members of the Japanese delegation to the Portsmouth Peace Conference were touring the textile mills in Manchester, their country’s special envoy, Count Kaneko Kentaro, was meeting with President Theodore Roosevelt at his summer home on Long Island. This was the third meeting in 10 days between the two men at the Sagamore Hill estate at Oyster Bay.
The president was serving as mediator for the delicate negotiations taking place at the Portsmouth Navy Yard between peace envoys representing the Japanese Empire and the Empire of Russia.
The conference would be seen as a success only if the two countries could reach a binding agreement to end the Russo-Japanese War that had been draining their resources since it had broken out in early 1904. Japan was the clear victor, but this did not mean it would get everything it wanted from the Russians.
Kentaro was a graduate of Harvard Law School whom the Roosevelt administration viewed as an honest broker. When he had arrived at the Oyster Bay train station that morning, he had been asked by a reporter from the Boston Globe about the prospect for a peace treaty.
Kentaro, “…hesitated an instant, and then with a shrug of his shoulders replied: ‘O, it is very much like the weather down here; it is very, very much.’” At that moment, “Rain was falling heavily and the weather was dark and gloomy and disagreeable.”
There were many specifics to work out between the warring nations to enable them to reach an agreement that would allow for the drafting of a peace treaty.
For the most part the Russians had conceded to the Japanese demands. There were two big issues remaining. This was Japan’s insistence that Russia provide an indemnity for Japan’s war expenses—that is, that Russia pay Japan directly for its cost for fighting the war. The second sticking point was the Japanese requirement that Russia cede territory to Japan.
On Aug. 29, 1905, after receiving directives from their governments, the two sides reached an agreement. The final terms were seen as a victory for Russia. The New York Times reported on Aug. 30, “No indemnity is to be paid. Only the cost of keeping the Russian prisoners is to be reimbursed to Japan.” And “The Japanese are to restore to Russia the northern half of the island without taking any money for it. The boundary is to be the 50th parallel.”
This was the Russian island of Sakhalin located north of the Japanese archipelago, which Japan had invaded.
Also from the Times: “‘We accept your conditions,’ were the words, sorrowfully spoken, with which Baron Jutaro Komura (the lead Japanese diplomat) ended the three weeks contest. There was bitterness in his tone, and he seemed to emphasize the fact that it was not a compromise, but the reluctant acceptance by the victors of the terms imposed by the vanquished.”
After the conference adjourned for the lunch break, Komura “…was seated in his room at the navy yard, weeping.”
The head of the Russian delegation, Sergei Witte, returned by car to the Hotel Wentworth in New Castle with his entourage. There the Russian envoys were greeted by 300 cheering people who crowded the hotel’s veranda. Witte was nearly overwhelmed by their shouts of “Bravo” and their demands for handshakes.
At 12:50 p.m. President Theodore Roosevelt was working on his correspondence in his library at Sagamore Hill with his executive secretary, William Loeb, Jr., when the phone rang. Loeb answered the call, and took a message from the New York office of a press association announcing that an agreement had been reached between Japan and Russia. He informed the president, who rushed into the family sitting room to tell Mrs. Roosevelt. (Loeb was the father of the future publisher of the Manchester Union Leader, William Loeb III.)
At 2 p.m. Roosevelt received a message (presumably by telegram) from Third Assistant Secretary of State Herbert H.D. Peirce, his liaison at the Portsmouth Peace Conference. The details were officially confirmed in a dispatch received at 2:30 p.m. from Baron Komura, who wrote, “All main points have been definitely settled. The plenipotentiaries will now procced with discussion of the details.”
Next week: The Treaty of Portsmouth, ending the Russo-Japanese War, is signed on Sept. 5, 1905.