BEFORE BEING NAMED Judge of the Police Court in Manchester in mid-1848, Chandler E. Potter spent eight years as the editor and proprietor of the Manchester Democrat newspaper.
In 1851 he was appointed as chairman of a committee assigned to produce a history of Manchester. This was intended as a follow-up to that year’s Centennial Celebration of the Incorporation of Derryfield. Potter’s job was to write a portion of the book, and then assemble his chapters, along with the material written by the other committeemen.
But the volunteers didn’t follow through with their commitments, and Potter was left as the sole author. He ultimately worked on the “History of Manchester” for five long years — from 1851 until 1856 when the book was finally published.
Potter was very busy during this time, as he continued to serve as judge until mid-1855. Also, from 1852 to 1855, he edited the Farmer’s Monthly Visitor newspaper and in 1854-1855 the Granite Farmer, a weekly journal.
In a short biography of Potter published in Concord in 1869, it was stated, “As an agricultural writer…Potter was not content to adopt the opinion of others. He boldly attacked many errors which prevailed in regard to this branch of industry, and made many suggestions of practical value. In these journals he also illustrated his taste for history and biography.”
In his “History of Manchester” Potter wrote about a large rock in the Merrimack River located near what is now the center of the Amoskeag Millyard, about 60 feet or so from the east bank of the river. In Potter’s time it was known as “Old McNeil” after a local resident, John McNeil.
Potter told the story of how the rock got that name: “McNeil, in attempting to cross the river at this place, in the spring of the year, when the ice was thin and weak, fell through into the river near this rock. With utmost presence of mind he waded toward the shore until he could touch both the bottom and the ice, when bracing his broad shoulders against it, with an almost superhuman effort, he raised the surrounding ice, broke through it, and getting up on the firm ice, thus escaped from drowning.”
With this and other notable McNeil connections to the history of Manchester, Potter wrote about five generations of a family which he greatly admired. The original John McNeil moved to Pembroke in 1747 and his son Daniel to Hillsborough in 1771. Daniel was the father of another John McNeil who served in the Revolutionary War whose son, John McNeil Jr., fought in the War of 1812, rising to the rank of brigadier general.
Brig. Gen. McNeil married Elizabeth Pierce in 1814, and the couple lived on her family’s homestead in Hillsborough. This mansion and farm had been built by Elizabeth’s father, Benjamin Pierce, in 1804.
A veteran of the Revolutionary War, Benjamin was an important figure in New Hampshire politics, serving twice as the state’s governor. The Pierce property was also home to Elizabeth’s brother, Franklin Pierce until 1834, when he and his new wife Jane moved to Concord. Franklin later served in the Mexican-American War as a brigadier general and was elected president of the United States in 1852.
After Benjamin Pierce’s death in 1839, the property was deeded to his son-in-law, Gen. John McNeil Jr., who died in 1850. In the “History of Manchester” Potter listed the general’s family members living at the Pierce estate at the time of the book’s publication — the widowed Elizabeth; her older daughter Elizabeth Andrews Benham and husband U.S. Army Capt. G. W. Benham; and her younger daughter Frances (Fanny) Maria McNeil.
Potter, who had been a widower since his wife Clara’s death in 1854, made the acquaintance of Fannie McNeil, perhaps in researching her family’s history. He and Fanny were married on Nov. 11, 1856 when he was 49 years old and Fannie was 33. The couple lived in the Hillsborough mansion, where Potter found fresh inspiration for his historical imagination.
In addition to working on book projects, he became a part-time farmer, helping to keep the estate operating. Today, the Franklin Pierce Homestead is a National Historic Landmark and a State Historic Site, and is open to the public.
