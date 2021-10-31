As a boy growing up in the early 19th century in east Concord, Chandler E. Potter was fascinated by the colorful war stories told by the old Revolutionary War veterans of his community.
He had a personal connection to the Revolution, though not a strong one. In 1775 his paternal grandfather, Richard Potter, had joined the colonial forces led by Brig. Gen. John Sullivan of New Hampshire. He was encamped with his unit on Winter Hill in Somerville, Mass., for only six weeks before his service ended.
In the “Biographical Sketch” of C. E. Potter, a booklet published in 1869, it was stated that, “He entertained profound respect and reverence for the patriots who fought and suffered in securing the liberties of our country.”He wrote articles about Revolutionary War heroes for his newspaper, the Manchester Democrat, which he owned from 1844 to 1848.
In 1854, while serving as judge of the Police Court in Manchester, drafting his “History of Manchester,” and editing two agricultural newspapers, Potter decided to take his interest in the Revolution to a new level. In November of that year, he and several other Manchester men organized a militia unit called the Amoskeag Veterans.
The name “Amoskeag” was chosen to evoke the early history of the area when Amoskeag Falls on the Merrimack River had been the favorite fishing place of the Abenaki and later of the pioneer settlers.
According to the “Biographical Sketch,” “Col. Potter, with others, embraced the opportunity to do honor to the memory of the military heroes of his native State who defended the early colonies and aided in establishing our national independence. This corps was composed of the most prominent and influential citizens of the city and State.”
The Amoskeag Veterans aimed “to foster the true spirit of the citizen soldier” by protecting life and property and preserving the peace. In practical terms, however, the unit was essentially a fraternal organization that marched in military parades, functioned in a ceremonial role in patriotic events, and participated in social activities.
In the winter of 1854-1855 Potter was elected as the organization’s commander with the title of colonel, and from then on he would be addressed as Col. Potter. Potter’s qualifications for the position were obvious — he had a deep knowledge of the history of the Revolutionary War and infectious enthusiasm for the subject matter — and he was an eloquent speaker.
Also, as he stood at 6 feet 3 inches tall, Potter’s physical appearance when leading the unit in parade marches was impressive.
The uniform worn by the members of the Amoskeag Veterans was patterned after the uniform worn by General George Washington during the Revolution, as commonly depicted in portraits.
The militiamen’s outfit consisted of a tri-cornered hat trimmed with gold lace with a black plume; a single-breasted blue broadcloth coat with buff facing and a standing collar; a buff-colored vest and ruffled shirt; black velvet breeches with knee buckles, black wool stockings; and leather boots. Each man was furnished with a musket and bayonet; a cartridge box, and a black patent-leather belt.
Appropriately, the Amoskeag Veterans made their first public appearance on Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, 1855. It is not clear if the event took place in Manchester or in Concord, as this detail was not mentioned in the available sources. But it is known that Gov. Nathaniel B. Baker was present among the dignitaries.
In addition to a parade, the well-attended event featured speeches, including a rousing patriotic address delivered by Col. Potter, who said in part, “The principles for which Washington and his brave companions, those veterans of an iron will and a former age, fought, [and] periled life and fortune, are the same now as then, and will remain unchanged so long as time endures: Liberty and equality; the welfare of the whole community; the happiness of the humblest as well as the highest individual; impartial and distributive justice to all; a monopoly of office or honor to no class; hereditary rank or distinction to none; toleration to all sects; intolerance to none save tyrants: in a word, this Republic should be the land of the free and the home of the oppressed.”
