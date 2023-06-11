James Madison

White House Historical Association Portrait of President James Madison, painted by John Vanderlyn in 1816.

In October, 1814, Congressman Daniel Webster of New Hampshire put aside his law business to join his colleagues in the 13th Congress in Washington, D.C. This body had already met twice, in both a regular and a special session. However, President James Madison had called for a second special session to convene on Sept. 19, 1814. to deal with pressing matters.

The country’s war with Great Britain, known today as the War of 1812, was draining American resources and causing political rifts. The British had been defeated at the Battle of Baltimore on Sept. 15, but the possibility of enemy attacks within the U.S. remained.

