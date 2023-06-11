In October, 1814, Congressman Daniel Webster of New Hampshire put aside his law business to join his colleagues in the 13th Congress in Washington, D.C. This body had already met twice, in both a regular and a special session. However, President James Madison had called for a second special session to convene on Sept. 19, 1814. to deal with pressing matters.
The country’s war with Great Britain, known today as the War of 1812, was draining American resources and causing political rifts. The British had been defeated at the Battle of Baltimore on Sept. 15, but the possibility of enemy attacks within the U.S. remained.
When the congressmen and senators returned to the capital city they were shocked by the grim evidence of the British assault of Aug. 24 that had left most government buildings ruined by fire. The Capitol Building had been burned, leaving Congress to meet in the only large structure in Washington that had been spared, the U.S. Patent Office.
Webster, a 32-year old member of the Federalist Party, boarded at Crawford’s Hotel in the Georgetown neighborhood of the District of Columbia. At least three Federalist senators also stayed at the hotel, which became the center of the party’s social activities during the session. As Robert V. Remini wrote of Webster in his 1997 biography, “Within his own social circle he was the most gregarious, amusing, and delightful companion to have at a dinner party. He regaled his friends with anecdotes that had them laughing hysterically or listening intently … and then he would top off the evening by leading everyone in a medley of popular songs.”
As a leading spokesman for his party, Webster consistently opposed the policies of President James Madison and his majority Democratic-Republican Party. Webster rose up to attack the Madison administration at every opportunity, with a clear voice, sharp words and dramatic demeanor. Observers noted his fashionable dress which most often consisted of a blue coat with brass buttons over a white vest with tie and black pants.
The young Congressman spoke out against new tax measures that would support the war. However, he didn’t vehemently oppose all tax bills, as money was needed by the states. He was against the chartering of the Second National Bank (the charter for the First National Bank had expired in 1811). The new bank would have provided a mechanism to continue funding the war. This effort failed in this special session of Congress, but the bank would be chartered in 1816 under the auspices of the 14th Congress.
Webster was most forceful in his opposition to Madison’s proposal to enlarge the army by raising 80,000 more soldiers through enlistments, and conscripting (drafting) another 40,000. The expanded army would be used by the U.S. in an attempt to win the war by conquering Canada, which was then part of the British Empire.
On Dec. 9, 1814. Webster delivered a compelling speech in the House of Representatives, arguing that the draft bill was unconstitutional. He stated, “It (the bill) is an attempt to exercise the power of forcing the free men of this country into the ranks of an army, for the general purposes of war …”
This strong anti-conscription speech certainly affected those who heard it, though its immediate effect was difficult to determine. At the time, Webster’s speech was not published either in the Congressional Record or in a form available to the public. A transcript was eventually recorded for the benefit of posterity, and today the speech is considered one of Webster’s most important addresses due to its raw passion, eloquence and incisive legal analysis.
These words from the speech are still quoted today, “Where is it written in the Constitution … that you may take children from their parents, and parents from their children, and compel them to fight the battles of any war, in which the folly or the wickedness of Government may engage it? Under what concealment has this power lain hidden, which now for the first time comes forth … to trample down and destroy the dearest rights of personal liberty?”
The House of Representatives passed the 1814 conscription bill, but it failed in the Senate. There would be no national draft instituted until the Civil War.
Next week: The 13th Congress finishes its business as the War of 1812 comes to an end.