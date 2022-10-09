morgan

Arthur M. Eastman got his start in the business world in his home town of Gilmanton, New Hampshire. After working in a local store as a clerk, he operated his own shop.

In 1836, when he was 26 years old, Eastman moved to Boston with his 21-year-old wife, Elizabeth. There, he worked as a merchant, selling iron and later groceries on a wholesale basis. He became a clothing manufacturer and invested in an American patent for a new yarn spinning machine (known as a spinning jenny). He sold the patent to British interests in 1853. Three years later the British government bought an American patent that Eastman had acquired for a breech-loading cannon.