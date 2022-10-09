Arthur M. Eastman got his start in the business world in his home town of Gilmanton, New Hampshire. After working in a local store as a clerk, he operated his own shop.
In 1836, when he was 26 years old, Eastman moved to Boston with his 21-year-old wife, Elizabeth. There, he worked as a merchant, selling iron and later groceries on a wholesale basis. He became a clothing manufacturer and invested in an American patent for a new yarn spinning machine (known as a spinning jenny). He sold the patent to British interests in 1853. Three years later the British government bought an American patent that Eastman had acquired for a breech-loading cannon.
This last transaction was particularly lucrative, enabling Eastman to establish a handsome estate for his family in Manchester. By 1860, he, his wife, and their two daughters—21-year-old Fanny and 17-year-old Julia—were living in a fashionable new mansion overlooking the Merrimack River in the north end of the city. It was uncertain what Eastman’s business interests were at that time, but he was apparently so pleased with his efforts to beautify the grounds of his large property, that he listed his occupation as “farmer” in the 1860 U.S. Census.
The Eastman estate became know as Riverside (sometimes called Villa Riverside or Riverside Villa). The family’s French Chateaux-style mansion on River Road, which featured a prominent lookout tower, was designed by the reknowned English American architect Richard Upjohn. He also designed the beautiful Gothic-Revival Grace Episcopal Church in downtown Manchester, completed in 1860. It is likely that the New York City-based architect worked on these two projects simultaneously.
The American Civil War started in April 1861. It wasn’t immediately apparent how long the war would go on, but astute speculators predicted that there would soon be a tremendous need for firearms to supply the Union Army.
Eastman was on the lookout for a deal in this arena that could yield him a good profit, and he found one. In June 1861 he purchased 5,400 surplus carbines (short-barreled light-weight rifles, generally used by cavalry units) from the U.S. Ordinance Bureau at $3.50 each. These were Model 1843 Hall-North carbines which were stored at the New York Arsenal. The firearms had been designed by John Hall, and manufactured by Simeon North in Middletown, Connecticut.
However, these guns were defective and had effectively been condemned. Eastman paid $.75 to $1.25 for each of the carbines to be refurbished so that they could be serviceable. When this work was done, Eastman sold the carbines to an arms dealer, Simon Stevens, for $12.50 each, yielding an estimated profit of over $40,000. Stevens then sold 5,000 of the guns to the government for $22.00 each. These were delivered to Maj. Gen. John C. Fremont, commander of the Department of the West, in St. Louis, Missouri, in late summer 1861. Fremont accepted them, and arranged for payment, although he had not obtained proper authorization.
The plan involved complicated financial arrangements including a $20,000 loan that Stevens had obtained on Eastman’s behalf to facilitate the quick purchase of the surplus guns. The banker who made this loan was 24-year-old J.P. (John Pierpont) Morgan who, within a few years, would become one of the country’s foremost investment bankers.
What happened was simple—the government had been manipulated into buying back surplus, low quality guns that it had sold for $3.50 for the inflated price of $22.00. This was seen as a shameful example of wartime profiteering. The incident was examined by the press and by congressional committees, and the greed of the participants was exposed.
An article published in the Chicago Tribune newspaper on Dec. 21, 1861, commented on the carbine story, “(This incident) was remarkable in illustrating the improvidence of gentlemen prominently connected with the public service, the corrupt system of brokerage by which the Treasury has been plundered, and the prostitution of public confidence to purposes of individual aggrandizement.”
The “Hall Carbine Affair,” as it became known, is still scrutinized today, and its ramifications continue to be debated. At least one historian points to J.P. Morgan as the mastermind behind the scheme, suggesting that his profits went far beyond any interest received on the $20,000 loan.
