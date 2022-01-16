It appeared for a short time that Seth Wyman, Jr. of Goffstown would mend his thieving ways and pursue an honest life. In 1802 he was forced to admit that he had shoplifted from a store in Piscataquog Village, and was required to make amends. He was now seen as a dishonest young man who could not be trusted, which was an accurate appraisal of his character as he had been a habitual thief for years. One casualty of being found out is that Wyman lost the attention of his favorite girlfriend, Sally Loomis, the daughter of a Boston businessman who was operating a bakery in Goffstown.
Wyman needed a new start, so he began spending time in Deering, where he believed he could escape his tarnished reputation. His father gave him a farm in that town, and he courted the beautiful Lydia White, whom he planned to marry. But Lydia rejected him as soon as she was informed of his history.
This ended Wyman’s experiment in staying on a law-abiding path. He went back to Goffstown, but returned to Deering for the local militia’s muster time. He wrote in his 1843 memoir, “I went up the day before the training, when there was dancing, gambling, drinking, and fighting going on in great plenty, as well as on the muster day itself.” He opened his farmhouse to partiers and enjoyed the company of young women with loose morals. His career as a thief was restarted on muster night, when he stole money from an intoxicated man who had fallen by the side of the road.
In the spring of 1803 Wyman received a letter from a Deering woman with whom he had enjoyed a brief relationship with the year before. She claimed he was the father of her baby. As he explained in his book, “I denied the paternity of the child, and honestly believed that I was not its father; but subsequent circumstances and experience induced me to think she was right. She swore to the truth of what she said before a justice, and I found I must settle it.” He paid the woman $120, with half of this coming from his father.
In the fall of 1803 Wyman broke into a store in Piscataquog Village and made away with cash and goods, which he hid. He was implicated in the crime, arrested, and indicted. At trial the jury found him “not guilty” as there was only slight circumstantial evidence against him. Emboldened, Wyman continued to steal whenever he had the opportunity. He prided himself on eluding the sheriff and others who were trying to trap him.
He also helped out on his father’s farm, and managed to exchange his own farm in Deering for one in Goffstown. Around the summer of 1805 he began making improvements to his new farm and hired Nathaniel Chandler to do carpentry and other work on the property. Chandler had recently moved to Goffstown from Boston with his wife and three small children.
Wyman became “rather intimately acquainted” with Chandler’s family. He wrote that Chandler’s wife was “an accomplished, well-educated woman, and, what was more to me, very handsome, being called, before her marriage, the belle of Needham, her native place.” In 1805 Wyman would have been 21 years old, Nathaniel Chandler 27, and his wife 25. Mrs. Chandler happened to be Wealthy Loomis, Sally Loomis’ sister. Wyman was impressed by her “polish and ease in society,” her “very warm and romantic temperament,” and her “bold, determined disposition.”
An attraction developed between Mrs. Wealthy Loomis Chandler and Seth Wyman, Jr. He wrote, “Things passed along quietly for a time, while the confiding Chandler never suspected the honor of his friend, and least of all the faithfulness and purity of his wife.”
While Chandler was out of town working on a job, Wyman visited Mrs. Chandler nearly every day. Then, “One Saturday evening about dark, I was playing cards with her, before any thing had passed between us except mere friendship. While we were playing, she told me that she did not like Chandler, that she was determined to leave him, and that she liked me better than she did him or anybody else on earth.”
