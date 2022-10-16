In the early months of the Civil War, there were virtually no measures in place to protect the U.S. government from fraud committed by civilian contractors who provided supplies to the military.
War profiteering was rampant, and one of the many incidents that outraged elected officials and the public was the Hall Carbine Affair of 1861. Arthur MacArthur Eastman played an important role in this scheme by purchasing 5,400 surplus carbines from the government, having them minimally refurbished, then selling them for $12.50 each to Simon Stevens, an arms dealer. Stevens then sold 5,000 of the guns to the government for $22 each.
In 1863, in reaction to this and other similar scandals, the U.S. Congress passed the False Claims Act.
The law, which is still in force, requires the payment of heavy recovery fees and penalties by anyone who knowingly submits false claims to the government. Also, the statute provides incentives to witnesses, whom we now call “whistleblowers,” to report wrongdoing.
Eastman continued in the arms business after the 1861 incident. He acquired approximately 4,000 additional surplus carbines from the government, then contracted with a gunsmith in New York City who revamped and stored the firearms.
In mid-July 1863, Eastman suffered a setback when 3,143 of his carbines were damaged or destroyed when the building where they were being stored was overrun by anti-draft rioters. The losses included 500 carbines that Eastman had recently sold to the State of New York, but had not yet delivered.
It is unclear if Eastman continued to engage in the arms business during the remainder of the Civil War. After the war ended in 1865 he became involved in international arms trading, but the details of his adventures in this sphere remain a mystery.
The greatest dream of Eastman’s life was to establish a direct telegraph cable link between the United States and Europe. This became a reality in September 1875 when the trans-Atlantic telegraph cable project that he had devised and then had tenaciously pursued for five years, was completed and the line was ready for business. This undersea cable connected Rye Beach, New Hampshire, to Europe by way of Ireland.
Eastman served as the attorney and agent for the two companies partnering in the enterprise — the American Atlantic Cable Telegraph Company of New York and the Direct United States Cable Company, a British corporation.
Although Eastman was not a lawyer, he may have been given the title of attorney in acknowledgment of his deep involvement in complex legal and legislative matters.
Eastman was the public face of the project, especially in 1874 and 1875 when the telegraph cable was being laid under the Atlantic Ocean.
In 1874, an item in the Boston Advertiser newspaper described him as “…a handsome man of sixty-four, his courtly bearing predisposes all in his favor before a word is exchanged. A man of fine intellectual powers and attainment, he ranks foremost among the men of his State.”
Because of his frequent business travel, which included 16 trips to Europe, Eastman had been absent from his home in Manchester for long periods of time. He sometimes traveled with family and sometimes alone.
Now that the international telegraph line was operational, he could finally enjoy time at Riverside, his Manchester estate, and could travel for pleasure.
In mid-August 1877, Eastman fell gravely ill while visiting the Appledore House, a resort on Appledore Island at the Isles of Shoals. He died at his home on Sept. 3, 1877, at the age of 67.
His wife Elizabeth H. (Moulton) Eastman died in 1899 at the age of 84. The couple had two daughters — Fanny A. (1839–1903), who married Colonel Clinton Gilbert Colgate (1834-1886) of New York City, a Civil War veteran, and Julia (1843–1879) who married William L. Simmons (1829-1914), a native of Maryland.
The Eastman mansion was razed around 1903 to make way for a large brick English-style home built by Dr. L. Melville French and his wife Emma Blood French. Their daughter Margaret L. French Fuller, her husband Carl S. Fuller, and their family lived in the house for many years, calling it Riverside Manor. This building at 440 River Road still exists as part of the Colonial Village apartment complex.
Note: “Looking Back” will return on Oct. 31 to begin a new series about a walk across America in 1976 to commemorate the United States Bicentennial.