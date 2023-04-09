stjohns
St. John's Church (originally Queen's Chapel) in Portsmouth, where George Washington worshipped in 1789, was destroyed in the 1806 fire. Illustration by the author based on a print in the collection of St. John's Episcopal Church.  

 

 

Listed among the sufferers of the terrible fire that consumed commercial buildings and houses in a large portion of Portsmouth on Dec. 26, 1802, was a respected bookseller and publisher, Charles Peirce. On the windy morning of Dec. 24, 1806, Peirce witnessed another dreadful fire in Portsmouth that affected the area along the shore of the Piscataqua River to the east of where the 1802 fire had occurred.

Peirce was a former journalist, who had published his weekly Oracle of the Day newspaper in Portsmouth from 1793 to 1799. He was moved to record what he had witnessed on that Christmas Eve in 1806, and what he later learned about the fire. He communicated this information in dispatches that he sent to several newspapers outside of New Hampshire.