St. John's Church (originally Queen's Chapel) in Portsmouth, where George Washington worshipped in 1789, was destroyed in the 1806 fire. Illustration by the author based on a print in the collection of St. John's Episcopal Church.
Listed among the sufferers of the terrible fire that consumed commercial buildings and houses in a large portion of Portsmouth on Dec. 26, 1802, was a respected bookseller and publisher, Charles Peirce. On the windy morning of Dec. 24, 1806, Peirce witnessed another dreadful fire in Portsmouth that affected the area along the shore of the Piscataqua River to the east of where the 1802 fire had occurred.
Peirce was a former journalist, who had published his weekly Oracle of the Day newspaper in Portsmouth from 1793 to 1799. He was moved to record what he had witnessed on that Christmas Eve in 1806, and what he later learned about the fire. He communicated this information in dispatches that he sent to several newspapers outside of New Hampshire.
What we learn from Peirce’s letters, and from other contemporary sources, was that at around 6 a.m. that morning, fire burst through the wall of a large wooden building on a wharf near Bow Street. The structure was occupied by the business operations of three Portsmouth merchants. Peirce wrote, “These stores were so completely involved in flames, and having great quantities of rum, brandy, gin, and combustible articles, the fire communicated with great rapidity to the adjoining stores…on the east…”
The fire spread in that direction, wiping out commercial buildings, including a blacksmith’s shop and a cooper’s shop. A few dwelling houses and St. John’s Church were also destroyed. A man was badly bruised and his leg broken when part of the church’s steeple fell on him. Peirce described how this Episcopal congregation’s “elegant three-story parsonage-house, entirely new and nearly finished…” also burned down.
This Episcopal church, built in 1732 as Queen’s Chapel, is where President George Washington had worshipped on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1, 1789 when he was visiting Portsmouth as part of his presidential tour of New England. The existing St. John’s Episcopal Church, a fine brick building, was erected on the original church’s site on Chapel Street in 1807. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A few buildings in the path of the 1806 fire were saved, but only through the extraordinary efforts of local residents and volunteers who had arrived from neighboring towns. To stop the fire’s spread, four houses and a workshop were deliberately demolished before the flames could reach them. The fire’s progress was finally halted around 11 a.m., but much of the area continued to burn for several more hours.
According to Peirce, “The loss of property in goods and buildings is very great…” The area of the fire was smaller than that affected in the 1802 fire, but the resulting damage greatly impacted the town’s merchant class. Among the imported goods destroyed were great quantities of alcoholic beverages and sugar. A whole ship’s cargo of locally produced flax seed and pot and pearl ashes (used for making soap), ready to be shipped, was lost. Other losses included furniture, tools, fish, oil, and beef. The account books, notes, and other papers of several merchants were unrecoverable. Fortunately, the ships near the wharf where the fire had started were unharmed.
On Jan. 5, 1807, Peirce stated in a Philadelphia newspaper that it had been determined that the fire likely started on the first floor of the building on the wharf near Bow Street. The counting rooms (accounting and bookkeeping offices) of two of the three merchants occupying that structure shared a chimney, with a fireplace on each side of the wall. According to Peirce, “…there not being a sufficient thickness of brick to prevent the heat penetrating the floor is conjectured to be the cause of this distressing calamity.”
Peirce commented, “The…buildings were all wooden and almost all the stores burnt have been erected since the dreadful conflagration in this town, four years ago… Only one brick partition wall completely saved a row of buildings. This, I think, should most thoroughly convince the people not only of this, but every seaport town, of the utility and importance of building with brick.”
Indeed, Portsmouth had taken steps since the 1802 fire to encourage brick construction, but this effort did not prove to be enough to prevent the 1806 catastrophe.
