wheelock
The Rev. Eleazar Wheelock (1711-1779), founder and first president of Dartmouth College, painted by John Steward in the 1790s, oil on canvas, held in the collection of the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Courtesy of Wikimedia

 

In 1754, Eleazar Wheelock, a Congregational minister in Lebanon, Connecticut, organized a small charity school to train young Native American and White men as ministers and teachers.

The school did well enough, but by 1766 it was in need of funds. So, Wheelock’s former student, Samson Occom, a member of the Mohegan tribe who was an ordained minister, and his associate, the Rev. Nathaniel Whittaker, traveled to England. They raised a large sum of money from English donors to support Wheelock’s school.