The Rev. Eleazar Wheelock (1711-1779), founder and first president of Dartmouth College, painted by John Steward in the 1790s, oil on canvas, held in the collection of the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover, New Hampshire.
In 1754, Eleazar Wheelock, a Congregational minister in Lebanon, Connecticut, organized a small charity school to train young Native American and White men as ministers and teachers.
The school did well enough, but by 1766 it was in need of funds. So, Wheelock’s former student, Samson Occom, a member of the Mohegan tribe who was an ordained minister, and his associate, the Rev. Nathaniel Whittaker, traveled to England. They raised a large sum of money from English donors to support Wheelock’s school.
With this financial backing in place, Wheelock decided to create a new, expanded institution that would be located closer to the traditional trade routes and homelands of the Native American peoples.
He asked Royal Governor John Wentworth of the Province of New Hampshire to endorse this effort. Wentworth was happy to do so, and on Dec. 13, 1769, Wentworth, acting in the name of King George III of England, granted a charter for a school to be called Dartmouth College. It would be named in honor of Wentworth’s friend, William Legge, 2nd Earl of Dartmouth, one of Wheelock’s English benefactors.
According to the charter, the purpose of the school was to educate “the youth of the Indian tribes in this land in reading, writing, and all parts of learning which shall appear necessary… as well as in all liberal arts and sciences.”
Wheelock toured New Hampshire, and found the perfect tract of undeveloped land in Hanover on a plain overlooking the Connecticut River. The new college’s first buildings were completed in the spring of 1771.
With Wheelock serving as its first president, the school grew, and gained a reputation as a respectable institution of higher learning.
After Wheelock’s death in 1779, he was succeeded by his son John. The younger Wheelock proved to be a disaster. Among other complications that arose during his tenure, he became mired in a public dispute with the Trustees over the choice of a pastor for the local Church of Christ. This conflict escalated into a bitter war of words, with Wheelock publishing inflammatory pamphlets and opinion pieces in the Concord and Portsmouth newspapers.
The Trustees fired Wheelock in 1815, and installed a new president, the Rev. Francis Brown, a Dartmouth graduate. In the state election that fall the governorship and the leadership of the New Hampshire Legislature changed hands, from the once-dominant Federalist Party to the Democratic-Republican Party.
In 1816 Wheelock approached Gov. William Plumer and the leaders of the state Legislature with his grievances, and the Democratic-Republicans saw an opportunity.
In June 1816, the Legislature enacted a bill to establish a state-controlled school of higher learning in Hanover, which would be called Dartmouth University. The property and records of Dartmouth College were seized to be controlled by the new institution, a new board of trustees was appointed, and John Wheelock was installed as president.
The Dartmouth College Trustees rejected these actions as illegal. They moved the college’s classes into a private building in Hanover, and the school managed to retain most of its enrollment. In the first year, Dartmouth College had 95 students while Dartmouth University had 14.
In February 1817, the Dartmouth College Trustees filed suit in New Hampshire Superior Court to recover the school’s charter and its assets. Politically, the Trustees had the sympathy of the Federalists, including one of Dartmouth’s most respected graduates, Daniel Webster. The former two-term congressman had left Portsmouth in 1816, where he had established his first law office, and had moved to Massachusetts. The 35-year-old was now in private practice in Boston.
The Trustees hired attorneys Jeremiah Smith and Jeremiah Mason to represent them. Webster joined the team ahead of a second hearing before the Superior Court in September 1817 (the first hearing had been held in May). He presented the legal arguments: that the actions of the state government were not within the scope of its legislative power, and that they violated the constitutions of New Hampshire and of the United States.
Webster delivered his speech, but despite his clear logic and oratorical flourishes, the college lost its case. The three judges (all recently appointed by Gov. Plumer) ruled that Dartmouth College was subject to state regulation. The Trustees appealed the decision to the United States Supreme Court.
Next week: Drama in the courtroom — Daniel Webster saves Dartmouth College and makes constitutional history.