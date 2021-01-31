DURING WORLD WAR II, Grenier Field in Manchester was a stopover base for U.S. Army Air Forces combat units bound for Europe. The base was always ready to receive and serve these units, even on very short notice. One example of this occurred in 1943 when the air base briefly hosted the 387th Bombardment Group. This unit was made up of four squadrons of B-26 Marauder medium-range bombers.
The 387th was activated at MacDill Field in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 1, 1942. The group continued its training at Drane Field near Lakeland, Fla., and at Godman Field at Fort Knox, Ky. In May 1943 the group was at Selfridge Field, in Harrison Township, Mich., where it was issued new B-26s. This was a twin-engine plane that could carry up to 5,800 pounds of bombs. Generally, each B-26 squadron included 16 planes, manned by a six-man crew, including a pilot, co-pilot, radioman/gunner, flight engineer/gunner, and tail gunner. Some crews also included a navigator.
The now combat-ready 387th, commanded by Col. Carl B. Storrie, flew to Hunter Field in Savannah, Ga., arriving on June 10 and 11. There, some modifications were made to the planes and the crews received additional equipment. On June 13 and 14 the squadrons flew to Langley Field in Hampton, Va. The next leg of the journey was supposed to be to the air base at Presque Isle, Maine, but thunderstorms were plaguing the Northeast. Instead, on June 15 the squadrons diverted to Grenier Field, and took off the next day for Presque Isle (with six stragglers catching up later).
Although the stay at Grenier Field for any bomber group in transit was brief — in this case the approximately 400 men of the 387th were on base for only around 24 hours — there were a variety of activities available to occupy any free time. There were strict security measures to observe, however. The men were prohibited from leaving the base and were instructed not to divulge military information to any civilian. They could write letters and make phone calls, but these were closely monitored, and it was forbidden to mention Grenier Field, Manchester, or any other details of the group’s movements.
Unfortunately, the 387th arrived on a Tuesday, so the men were unable to take advantage of the dances that were held at the Service Club on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. They could access the base cafeteria and PX (post exchange store and snack bar) where they could potentially meet up with some of the local WACs (Women’s Army Corps soldiers) or Army nurses. The men could also visit the Air Crew Lounge or the library for some quiet time, or take in a film at the base’s movie theater. If an airman needed to talk something over, he could schedule time with a Protestant, Catholic, or Jewish chaplain, or with the field director for the Red Cross. As was Army custom, the officers did not mingle with the regular airmen, but instead enjoyed the special amenities of the Officers Club, which was open until midnight.
After leaving Grenier Field on June 16, 1943, the 387th spent three days at Presque Isle, still contending with bad weather. Finally, the planes took off on the afternoon of June 19. According to a published history of the bomber group, the crews took advantage of this added delay to “… get their ships ready and to get thoroughly briefed on the difficulties of navigation over the north Atlantic.” On the afternoon of June 19, 1943, “… the squadrons took off at hour intervals for the trip to (the air base at) Goose Bay, Labrador … The stay at Goose Bay was only long enough to allow for eating, refueling, a short nap and briefing.”
The 378th continued on to Greenland, Iceland, and finally England. The group arrived at its new air base at Chipping Ongar near London on June 25, 1943. In August 1944 the 387th transferred to Stoney Cross, a base in Hampshire, England. By September it had moved to France where it served for the remainder of the war. According to the group’s history, “At the war’s end the 387th was the leading group in the entire Ninth Bombardment Division.”
