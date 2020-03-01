Having exhausted her options under the law to remedy her desperate situation, in June 1817 former Shaker novice Mary Dyer filed a petition for assistance with the New Hampshire Legislature. Persuaded by Mary’s compelling story, the legislators passed a law that would have allowed her to seek a divorce from her husband Joseph, a member of the Enfield Shaker community, and to request alimony. She could also seek custody of her five minor children who were living with the Enfield Shakers. Mary’s hopes were dashed when Gov. William Plumer killed the bill in a “pocket veto.”
After this experience, Mary taught school in Enfield. The town paid her $1 per week plus her board at the Willis Inn in the center of town. Mary asked Enfield Selectman Joseph Merrill to help her in resolving her family dispute. Merrill met with Joseph Dyer, who suggested that he and Mary be given a hearing in front of the Enfield selectmen and other local citizens. The meeting took place in early 1818 at the Willis Inn. Mary and Joseph presented their grievances against each other to the assembled townspeople, among them several women who supported Mary. Unfortunately, the meeting ended as it had begun, with a bitterly quarrelling couple and no solution in sight.
During this time Mary was in correspondence with Eunice Chapman, who was in the midst of her own very public custody dispute with the Shakers in New York state. Eunice’s story differed from Mary’s in that she had never been a Shaker, and her husband James Chapman had kidnapped her three children in 1814 and had taken them to live with him at the Watervliet, N.Y. Shaker settlement. In contrast Mary had willingly joined the Shakers, although she had later turned against them.
Eunice was granted a divorce by the New York Legislature in March 1818, as well as custody of her children. By that time the children had been moved to the Enfield Shaker settlement, where her husband James was living. Eunice traveled to Enfield, where she connected with Mary. The two women worked together to find a way for Eunice to retrieve her children, and for Mary to visit hers, whom she had not seen for two years. Influenced by their interactions with the two women, and by reading anti-Shaker pamphlets that Eunice had published, many townspeople were moved to take action in their support.
Fearful of an emerging crisis, the Shakers attempted, without success, to negotiate with the women. On May 26, 1818, Mary and Eunice, accompanied by a large group of townspeople in wagons and on horseback, arrived at the Shaker village, demanding to see their children. The Shakers were fearful that the mob would surround the children and forcibly remove them. Instead, Mary and Eunice were allowed to meet with the eight children, accompanied by Joseph Merrill and another Enfield selectman, in one of the Shaker dwelling houses. This was a distressing experience for the two women. Their children had become so well-adjusted to Shaker life that not one of them expressed a desire to return to their mother.
The next day Mary came back to the Shaker settlement with a small group of women friends, but she was refused entry. On May 28 Eunice arrived with two townspeople and demanded to see her husband. James refused to appear, so Eunice stood in the road for hours and complained loudly to passersby. By that evening a group of about a dozen Enfield men joined her in recognition of the fact that she had a legal claim to her children. By nightfall around 100 local people surrounded the community, some on horseback and some on foot. That night James met with Eunice, and after a heated argument he agreed that she could take their 13-year old son George with her — but not his two sisters, 11-year-old Susan and 8-year-old Julia. The Enfield mob pushed its way into the village to search for George, who was hiding in a barn. Once found, he was forced to leave with his mother in a wagon.
In 1819 Eunice returned to the village with a writ of habeas corpus, and she was allowed to leave peacefully with her daughters.