Seth Wyman, Jr. was born in 1784 on his family’s farm on the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. He was one of at least four children born to Seth and Sarah Atwood Wyman. The elder Seth Wyman served as a soldier in the Continental Army during the American Revolution — and Sarah, the granddaughter of a shipbuilder, was well-educated compared to most women of this period.
Despite being raised in an honest household, the younger Seth Wyman could not resist the urge to engage in trickery to get whatever he wanted. In his memoir, published in Manchester in 1843, he explained that, even as a boy, “Nothing was valued by me unless I had succeeded in pilfering it from some other person, and the more trouble I was obliged to take in stealing an article, the higher I valued it.”
In the book’s first story illustrating Wyman’s childhood misdemeanors, he did not give his age, but he must have been quite a small boy as he was still “toddling” around. His mother frequently visited with neighbors, and Wyman would tag along. He explained, “My sole object in going was to indulge this passion for thieving.” One day, while he and his mother were in a nearby neighbor’s home, Wyman spotted a silver dollar on top of a dresser. He managed to reach out and put it in his pocket while standing on a chair.
On the way home with his mother, Wyman dropped the coin on the path. He then picked it up and declared that he had just found it. Sarah would not allow him to keep it, however, until he had waited a few days to see if the owner would come looking for it. Wyman wrote, “No one called for it, and after my mother’s scrupulous honesty was satisfied, I got possession of the money.”
Soon after this incident Wyman woke up early one morning to find that his mother had gone off without him to help a neighbor who was about to give birth. He arrived at that house before dawn, and promptly made a nuisance of himself. The doctor ordered him to get out, and on the way home he hitched a ride in the back of a two-horse cart which was loaded with large rolls of pigtail tobacco (tobacco leaves that had been spun into ropes). Wyman wrote, “My mother chewed, smoked and snuffed, and my sister helped her in the smoking department. I thought they would like a roll of the tobacco, and I wanted to steal it …”
Whenever the driver’s back was turned, Wyman would break off some of the tobacco and toss it behind the cart. After doing this several times, he waited until the stolen tobacco was out of sight, and then jumped off the cart and made his way back to retrieve his plunder. As he described, “I concealed a part of the tobacco in a dry place for future use, and carried as much as I dared to my parent’s house. I told my mother that I had found it in the road, and as I had never been detected in any flagrant violation of honesty, I was believed …”
The fact that no one would suspect young Seth Wyman, Jr. (at least at this time in his life) of lying and thievery enabled him to pull off other deceitful schemes. He would get up before daybreak and head into the woods to steal muskrats, minks, and other animals caught in traps his neighbors had set and then reset the traps to make it appear as if they had never been sprung. The neighbors were “mystified” that he, “a mere boy and unacquainted with the art of trapping,” could have such wonderful luck with the few traps he had set for himself.
In another dishonest enterprise, Wyman “frequently took chains, axes, and all other kinds of tools …” from the neighbors’ outbuildings. When he learned that someone was looking for a particular tool that had gone missing, Wyman would produce it, saying that he had found it in a field or on the road. Most of his duped neighbors happily handed him a few copper coins as a reward for his honesty and diligence.
